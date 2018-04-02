Trending

Bastianelli wins GP Dottignies

Balsamo, Jeuland round out podium

Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini3:10:06
2Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
3Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
4Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
5Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
6Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
7Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
8Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
9Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
11Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
12Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
13Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
14Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
15Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
16Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
17Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
18Daniela Gaß (Ger)
19Kelly Kalm (Est)
20Stine Borgli (Nor)
21Kaat Hannes (Bel)
22Femke Geeris (Ned)
23Nathalie Bex (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
24Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
25Lone Meertens (Bel)
26Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
27Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
28Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
29Amanda Jamieson (NZl)
30Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
31Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
32Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
33Fien Delbaere (Bel)
34Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
35Lotte Rotman (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
36Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
37Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
38Argiro Milaki (Gre) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
39Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
40Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
41Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
42Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
43Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
44Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
45Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
46Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
47Anka Hermans (Bel)
48Febe Schokkaert (Bel)
49Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
50Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
51Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
52Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor)
53Birgitte Ravndal (Nor)
54Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
55Alexandra Nessmar (Swe)
56Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
57Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
58Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
59Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
60Vibeke Dybwad (Nor)
61Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
62Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
63Spela Kern (Slo) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
64Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
65Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
66Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
67Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
68Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
69Jet Wildeman (Ned)
70Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
71Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
72Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
73Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
74Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
75Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
76Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
77Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
78Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
79Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
80Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
81Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
82Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
83Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
84Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
85Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:21
86Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:39
87Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:03:28
88Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)0:03:29
89Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
90Linda Ter Beek (Ned)
91Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
92Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix0:07:31
93Karolina Perekitko (Pol)
94Amy Hill (GBr)
95Rosalia Ortiz (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
96Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
97Berdine Bakker (Ned)
98Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
99Margot Dutour (Fra)
100Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
101Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
102Kathleen Sterckx (Bel)
103Yva Geluk (Ned)
104Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
105Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
106Marjon Claus (Bel)
107Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
108Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
109Tsubasa Makise (Jpn)
110Ane Iriarte (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
111Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
112Winanda Spoor (Ned)
113Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
114Gilke Croket (Bel)
115Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Ale Cipollini
DNFDelphine Brits (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFMelanie Reynders (Bel)
DNFLisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFKatleen Jacobs (Bel)
DNFSteffy Van Den Haute (Bel)
DNFHerlinde Coudeville (Bel)
DNFIlse Temmerman (Bel)
DNFSarah Borremans (Bel)
DNFTiana Troch (Bel)
DNFTherese Bellfors (Swe)
DNFNaïka Deneef (Bel)
DNFSoetkin Vertenten (Bel)
DNFGaia Tortolina (Ita)
DNFKim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger)
DNFLisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
DNFGina Hofland (Ned)
DNFJustine Louchaert (Bel)
DNFSarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
DNFEline Coudeville (Bel)
DNFAndrea Terjesen (Nor)
DNFSarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel)
DNFLaurence Thill (Lux)
DNFKarlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
DNFEugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFJermaine Post (Ned)
DNFMaaike Brandwagt (Ned)
DNFHolly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFRossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFCharlotte Kool (Ned)
DNFKate Wightman (NZl)
DNFHanne Delanote (Bel)
DNFAntonia Gröndahl (Fin)
DNFKeira Mcvitty (GBr)
DNFDelore Stougje (Ned)
DNFSimone De Vries (Ned)
DNFDaimy Hellemons (Ned)
DNFLotte Overdevest (Ned)
DNFIsabel Vandewalle (Bel)
DNFFrida Knutsson (Swe)
DNFClaudia Jongerius (Ned)
DNFMalin Eriksen (Nor)
DNFBronwyn Macgregor (NZl)
DNFIngvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNSSheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNSAngelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNSBryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

