Bastianelli wins GP Dottignies
Balsamo, Jeuland round out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|3:10:06
|2
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|3
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|4
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|5
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|6
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|11
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|12
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|13
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|14
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|15
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|16
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|17
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|18
|Daniela Gaß (Ger)
|19
|Kelly Kalm (Est)
|20
|Stine Borgli (Nor)
|21
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|22
|Femke Geeris (Ned)
|23
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|24
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|25
|Lone Meertens (Bel)
|26
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
|27
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|28
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|29
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl)
|30
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|31
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|32
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|33
|Fien Delbaere (Bel)
|34
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|35
|Lotte Rotman (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|36
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|37
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|38
|Argiro Milaki (Gre) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|39
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|40
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|41
|Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|42
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|43
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|44
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|45
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|46
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|47
|Anka Hermans (Bel)
|48
|Febe Schokkaert (Bel)
|49
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|50
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|51
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|52
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor)
|53
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor)
|54
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
|55
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe)
|56
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|57
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|58
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|59
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|60
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor)
|61
|Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|62
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|63
|Spela Kern (Slo) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|64
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|65
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|66
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|67
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|68
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|69
|Jet Wildeman (Ned)
|70
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|71
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|72
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|73
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|74
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|75
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|76
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|77
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|78
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|79
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|80
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|81
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|82
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|83
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|84
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|85
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:21
|86
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:39
|87
|Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:03:28
|88
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
|0:03:29
|89
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|90
|Linda Ter Beek (Ned)
|91
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|92
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|0:07:31
|93
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol)
|94
|Amy Hill (GBr)
|95
|Rosalia Ortiz (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|96
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
|97
|Berdine Bakker (Ned)
|98
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|99
|Margot Dutour (Fra)
|100
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|101
|Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|102
|Kathleen Sterckx (Bel)
|103
|Yva Geluk (Ned)
|104
|Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|105
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|106
|Marjon Claus (Bel)
|107
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
|108
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
|109
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn)
|110
|Ane Iriarte (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|111
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|112
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|113
|Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|114
|Gilke Croket (Bel)
|115
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Delphine Brits (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Melanie Reynders (Bel)
|DNF
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Katleen Jacobs (Bel)
|DNF
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel)
|DNF
|Herlinde Coudeville (Bel)
|DNF
|Ilse Temmerman (Bel)
|DNF
|Sarah Borremans (Bel)
|DNF
|Tiana Troch (Bel)
|DNF
|Therese Bellfors (Swe)
|DNF
|Naïka Deneef (Bel)
|DNF
|Soetkin Vertenten (Bel)
|DNF
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita)
|DNF
|Kim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger)
|DNF
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Gina Hofland (Ned)
|DNF
|Justine Louchaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Eline Coudeville (Bel)
|DNF
|Andrea Terjesen (Nor)
|DNF
|Sarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel)
|DNF
|Laurence Thill (Lux)
|DNF
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Jermaine Post (Ned)
|DNF
|Maaike Brandwagt (Ned)
|DNF
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Charlotte Kool (Ned)
|DNF
|Kate Wightman (NZl)
|DNF
|Hanne Delanote (Bel)
|DNF
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
|DNF
|Keira Mcvitty (GBr)
|DNF
|Delore Stougje (Ned)
|DNF
|Simone De Vries (Ned)
|DNF
|Daimy Hellemons (Ned)
|DNF
|Lotte Overdevest (Ned)
|DNF
|Isabel Vandewalle (Bel)
|DNF
|Frida Knutsson (Swe)
|DNF
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned)
|DNF
|Malin Eriksen (Nor)
|DNF
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl)
|DNF
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNS
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNS
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
