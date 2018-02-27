Trending

Ensing wins Le Samyn des Dames

Mackaij and Kitchen round out the podium

Image 1 of 2

Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini) wins Le Samyn des Dames

Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini) wins Le Samyn des Dames
(Image credit: Ale Cipollini)
Image 2 of 2

Janneke Ensing on the move on the final stage of the Boels Ladies Tour

Janneke Ensing on the move on the final stage of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini) claimed victory at Le Samyn des Dames after breaking away from the peloton as part of a six-rider group. Ensing beat Team Sunweb’s Floortje Mackaij and Lauren Kitchen (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) to take the title.

"Four victories in less than two months, these are incredible results," said a pleased Fortunato Lacquaniti, manager of Ale Cipollini, regarding the team's recent wins at Santos Women's Tour (stage 4), Cadel Evans Ocean Road Race, Setmana Ciclista Valenciana (stage 2) and now Le Samyn.

"We are competitive on all terrains with the strongest cyclists in the world, this 2018 could not start better than this. I'm very proud of the team, the staff and the management."

It was a horribly cold day for the riders as they set off from Quaregnon early on Tuesday morning with the mercury dipping as low as -4. On top of the cold, the riders would face a 103km course that included 12 sectors of cobbles over undulating terrain and two local laps before the finish in Dour.

The course was as selective as ever with a group of 30 riders surging clear over the cobbles of the local laps. The group broke up further after several attacks, including one from Mackaij that saw her gain 10 seconds on the chasers, and with just 25 kilometres remaining a more select breakaway began to form. In the end, six riders broke clear and it would prove to be the winning move.

Their lead was never big, growing only to as much at 40 seconds before it began to trickle down again, and over the final cobbled sector it was a measly 15 seconds. Nevertheless, the six riders held firm and it was former speed skater Ensing, who finished ninth in the 2017 edition, who came out on top in the rush for the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini3:01:12
2Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:04
3Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
4Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
5Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:08
6Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:30
7Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:00:47
8Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
9Roxane Fournier (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
11Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
12Kaat Hannes (Bel)
13Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza - Footlogix
14Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
15Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
16Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
17Nathalie Bex (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
18Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
19Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:51
20Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
21Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
22Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
23Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
24Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:44
25Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
26Liisa Ehrberg (Est)0:01:55
27Mylene De Zoete (Ned)
28Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
29Winanda Spoor (Ned)
30Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza - Footlogix
31Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:02:23
32Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:04
33Lone Meertens (Bel)0:05:59
34Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
35Hanneke De Goeje (Ned)
36Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
37Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
38Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
39Malin Eriksen (Nor)
40Karolina Perekitko (Pol)
41Désirée Ehrler (Swi)
42Fien Delbaere (Bel)
43Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
44Lily Schuitemaker (Ned)0:06:03
45Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
46Lensy Debboudt (Bel)0:06:05
47Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Ale Cipollini
48Bente Van Teeseling (Ned)
49Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
DNFPuck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFBerdine Bakker (Ned)
DNFAmber Van Der Hulst (Ned)
DNFLieke V.D. Draaij (Ned)
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFJet Wildeman (Ned)
DNFMelanie Klement (Ned)
DNFFemke De Graaff (Ned)
DNFDelphine Brits (Bel) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
DNFJanine Van Der Meer (Ned) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
DNFIlona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFTara Gins (Bel) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
DNFChanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFLaura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
DNFKeira Mcvitty (GBr)
DNFJolien Vanhove (Bel)
DNFKerry Jonker (Aus)
DNFLiliane Leenknegt (Bel)
DNFMieke Leeman (Bel)
DNFFien De Paepe (Bel) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
DNFMarcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFEmmy Andersson (Swe)
DNFClaudia Jongerius (Ned)
DNFEvy Roelen (Bel)
DNFEvelien Debboudt (Bel)
DNFCarolien Haers (Bel)
DNFMargot Dutour (Fra)
DNFThea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNFHolly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFLine Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNFRomy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
DNFTrine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza - Footlogix
DNFLenny Druyts (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFKim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFChantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFKim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger)
DNFLara Defour (Bel)
DNFCharlotte Kool (Ned)
DNFAlexandra Nessmar (Swe)
DNFFrida Knutsson (Swe)
DNFNathalie Verschelden (Bel)
DNFLotte Overdevest (Ned)
DNFLynn Marien (Bel)
DNFCamilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNFShana Van Glabeke (Bel)
DNFDanique Braam (Ned)
DNFKathleen Sterckx (Bel)
DNFLisa Vermeire (Bel)
DNFAnna-Leeza Hull (Aus)
DNFAmy Hill (GBr)
DNFGina Hofland (Ned)
DNFLauren Murphy (GBr)
DNFAlisa Van Oijen (Aut)
DNFSarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel)

