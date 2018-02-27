Ensing wins Le Samyn des Dames
Mackaij and Kitchen round out the podium
Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini) claimed victory at Le Samyn des Dames after breaking away from the peloton as part of a six-rider group. Ensing beat Team Sunweb’s Floortje Mackaij and Lauren Kitchen (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) to take the title.
"Four victories in less than two months, these are incredible results," said a pleased Fortunato Lacquaniti, manager of Ale Cipollini, regarding the team's recent wins at Santos Women's Tour (stage 4), Cadel Evans Ocean Road Race, Setmana Ciclista Valenciana (stage 2) and now Le Samyn.
"We are competitive on all terrains with the strongest cyclists in the world, this 2018 could not start better than this. I'm very proud of the team, the staff and the management."
It was a horribly cold day for the riders as they set off from Quaregnon early on Tuesday morning with the mercury dipping as low as -4. On top of the cold, the riders would face a 103km course that included 12 sectors of cobbles over undulating terrain and two local laps before the finish in Dour.
The course was as selective as ever with a group of 30 riders surging clear over the cobbles of the local laps. The group broke up further after several attacks, including one from Mackaij that saw her gain 10 seconds on the chasers, and with just 25 kilometres remaining a more select breakaway began to form. In the end, six riders broke clear and it would prove to be the winning move.
Their lead was never big, growing only to as much at 40 seconds before it began to trickle down again, and over the final cobbled sector it was a measly 15 seconds. Nevertheless, the six riders held firm and it was former speed skater Ensing, who finished ninth in the 2017 edition, who came out on top in the rush for the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|3:01:12
|2
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:04
|3
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|5
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:08
|6
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|7
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:00:47
|8
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|11
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|12
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|13
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza - Footlogix
|14
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|15
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|16
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|17
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
|18
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|19
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:51
|20
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|21
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|22
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|23
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|24
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:44
|25
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26
|Liisa Ehrberg (Est)
|0:01:55
|27
|Mylene De Zoete (Ned)
|28
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|29
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|30
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza - Footlogix
|31
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:02:23
|32
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:04
|33
|Lone Meertens (Bel)
|0:05:59
|34
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|35
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned)
|36
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|37
|Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|38
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|39
|Malin Eriksen (Nor)
|40
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol)
|41
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi)
|42
|Fien Delbaere (Bel)
|43
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
|44
|Lily Schuitemaker (Ned)
|0:06:03
|45
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|46
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|0:06:05
|47
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Ale Cipollini
|48
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned)
|49
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|DNF
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Berdine Bakker (Ned)
|DNF
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned)
|DNF
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned)
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Jet Wildeman (Ned)
|DNF
|Melanie Klement (Ned)
|DNF
|Femke De Graaff (Ned)
|DNF
|Delphine Brits (Bel) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Keira Mcvitty (GBr)
|DNF
|Jolien Vanhove (Bel)
|DNF
|Kerry Jonker (Aus)
|DNF
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel)
|DNF
|Mieke Leeman (Bel)
|DNF
|Fien De Paepe (Bel) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Marcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Emmy Andersson (Swe)
|DNF
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned)
|DNF
|Evy Roelen (Bel)
|DNF
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
|DNF
|Carolien Haers (Bel)
|DNF
|Margot Dutour (Fra)
|DNF
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|DNF
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|DNF
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza - Footlogix
|DNF
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
|DNF
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Kim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger)
|DNF
|Lara Defour (Bel)
|DNF
|Charlotte Kool (Ned)
|DNF
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe)
|DNF
|Frida Knutsson (Swe)
|DNF
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
|DNF
|Lotte Overdevest (Ned)
|DNF
|Lynn Marien (Bel)
|DNF
|Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|DNF
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel)
|DNF
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|DNF
|Kathleen Sterckx (Bel)
|DNF
|Lisa Vermeire (Bel)
|DNF
|Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus)
|DNF
|Amy Hill (GBr)
|DNF
|Gina Hofland (Ned)
|DNF
|Lauren Murphy (GBr)
|DNF
|Alisa Van Oijen (Aut)
|DNF
|Sarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel)
