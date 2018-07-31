Bassetti, Schneider extend Bell Lap series leads

The Bell Lap series on Cyclingnews (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

While the Tour de France captured the attention of the cycling fans around the world, the Cyclingnews' Bell Lap series was heating up with three July events: the Gastown Grand Prix, the Boise's Andersen Banducci Twilight Criterium and the San Rafael Sunset Criterium.

Sam Schneider continued her domination of the series, taking out her fifth victory in the San Rafael Criterium while leading an ISCorp podium sweep with teammates Caroline Baur and Josie Talbot. Schneider leads the series over Talbot by a whopping 72-point margin, with Boise Twilight winner Kendall Ryan (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) in third.

Track star Jen Valente (Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air) claimed victory in the Gastown GP, taking her only points in the series. Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) climbed the rankings with second in the BC Superweek race over US criterium champion Leigh Ann Ganzar.

On the men's side, Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS) extended his lead by capturing six points in Boise, while Eric Young (Rally Cycling) climbed into third overall thanks to his victory in the Gastown GP. In Boise, it was Aevolo's Gage Hecht who took a fine win - his only points in the series - over Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber), who moved up to eighth overall.

The Bell Lap series continues with this weekend's Reading Radsport Criterium.

Cyclingnews Bell Lap standings after San Rafael (July 28)

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 76 pts 2 Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) 69 3 Eric Young (Rally Cycling) 65 4 Scott Law (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling) 56 5 John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team) 55 6 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 49 7 Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse) 47 8 Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling) 43 9 Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda) 40 10 Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) 33 11 Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 33 12 Justin Williams (Williams Racing) 29 13 Eric Brunner (303 Project) 28 14 Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis) 28 15 Zach Allison 25 16 Colin Strickland (Meteor X Giordana Racing) 25 17 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 25 18 Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS) 25 19 Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team) 25 20 Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay) 25 21 Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling) 25 22 Gage Hecht (Aevolo Cycling) 25 23 Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair) 24 24 Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing) 20 25 Justin Poulson 18 26 Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing) 18 27 Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe) 18 28 Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team) 18 29 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 18 30 Quinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One) 18 31 Florenz Knauer (Hermann Radsport) 18 32 James Hilyer (Los Angeles Bicycle Club) 16 33 Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance) 16 34 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.) 16 35 Andrew Goessling 15 36 Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project) 15 37 Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse) 15 38 Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team) 15 39 Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle) 15 40 Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 15 41 Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) 15 42 Imeh Nsek (Aevolo Cycling) 15 42 Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Racing) 14 44 Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club) 14 45 Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM) 14 46 Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p) 14 47 Sam Rosenholtz 13 48 Noah Granigan (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri) 13 49 Tyler Locke 12 50 Henning Bommel (radsport.land) 12 51 Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling) 12 52 Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling) 12 53 Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing) 12 54 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo) 12 55 Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar) 12 56 Lachlan Norris (United HealthCare Pro Cycling) 12 57 Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 11 58 Garrett Hankins 10 59 Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team) 10 60 Derek Gee (Team RaceClean) 10 61 Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT) 10 62 Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle) 10 63 Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 9 64 Johnny Mitchell 8 65 Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling) 8 66 Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud) 8 67 Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis) 8 68 Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing) 8 69 Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College) 8 70 Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works) 8 71 Evan Burtnik (Team RaceClean) 8 72 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (United HealthCare Pro Cycling) 8 73 Conor Mullervy 6 74 Cameron Ivory (GPM-Stulz Australia) 6 75 Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud) 6 76 Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team) 6 77 Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling) 6 78 David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir) 6 79 Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 6 80 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel) 6 81 Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle) 5 82 Gavin Murray 4 83 Cooper Willsey 4 84 Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 4 85 Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe) 4 86 Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 4 87 Stephen Keeping (Probaclac/Devinci) 4 88 Hendrick Pineda (Probaclac/Devinci) 4 89 Joshua Carling 2 90 John Heinlein III (Borah Factory Racing) 2 91 David Dawson (Team Skyline) 2 92 Hugo Velasquez (Montecci) 2 93 Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri) 2 94 Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling Inc.) 2 95 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 2 96 Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+) 2 97 Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team) 2 98 John Borstelmann (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One) 2 99 Ben Marshall 1 100 Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing) 1 101 Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing) 1 102 Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn) 1 103 Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS) 1 104 Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling) 1

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) 170 pts 2 Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling) 98 3 Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB) 72 4 Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira) 70 5 Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer) 60 6 Alison Jackson (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 56 7 Harriet Owen (Hagens-Berman/Supermint) 48 8 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel) 47 9 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 45 10 Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint) 45 11 Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling) 44 12 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 43 13 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint) 41 14 Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 40 15 Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women) 40 16 Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads) 40 17 Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita-Bialetti Racing) 30 18 Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) 30 19 Emma Bast (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby) 26 20 Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team) 26 21 Jennifer Valente (Twenty20) 25 22 Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling) 24 23 Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO-SVB) 24 24 Marie Soleil Blais (Indépendant) 20 25 Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer) 19 25 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint) 18 26 Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) 18 27 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 18 28 Kelly Catlin (Rally Cycling) 18 29 Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) 15 30 Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) 15 31 Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing) 15 32 Tina Pic (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling) 14 33 Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps-m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery) 12 34 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 12 35 Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling) 12 36 Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) 12 37 Kristen Arnold (The Meteor-Intelligentisa) 12 38 Joanie Caron (Crit Nasty) 10 39 Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) 10 40 Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software) 10 41 Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa Johns) 10 42 Masha Schneider (CRCA-e2value) 10 43 Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total) 10 44 Maggie Coles Lyster (TaG Cycling) 10 45 Brenna Wrye- Simpson (LA Sweat) 10 46 Jessica Mundy (The Meteor-Intelligentsia) 8 47 Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team) 8 48 Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing) 8 49 Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women) 8 50 Summer Moak (Rally Cycling) 8 51 Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 8 52 Rachel Canning 6 53 Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc) 6 54 Melanie Wong (Point S Auto Nokian Tyres Racin) 6 55 Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer) 6 56 Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX) 6 57 Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing) 6 58 Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint) 6 59 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) 6 60 Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian) 6 61 Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Cycling) 5 62 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing) 4 63 Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel) 4 64 Lori Romero (High Gear-Trek-WW) 4 65 Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB) 4 66 Devaney Collier (Cyclery Racing) 4 67 Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING) 3 68 Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team) 3 69 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira) 2 70 Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing) 2 71 Flavia Oliveria (Fearless Femme Racing) 2 72 Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team) 2 73 Raphaele Lemieux (Independent) 2 74 Janna Gillick (Glotman Simpson Racing) 2 75 Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista) 1 76 Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing) 1 77 Nicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA) 1 78 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 1 79 Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling) 1 80 Haley Gill (Rise Racing)

Race Results

Gastown Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (Rally Cycling) 25 pts 2 Florenz Knauer (Hermann Radsport) 18 3 Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling) 15 4 Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p) 12 5 Quinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One) 10 6 Evan Burtnik (Team RaceClean) 8 7 Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel) 6 8 Hendrick Pineda (Probaclac/Devinci) 4 9 John Borstelmann (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One) 2 10 Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling) 1

Gastown Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB) 25 pts 2 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 18 3 Alison Jackson (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 15 4 Marie Soleil Blais (Indépendant) 12 5 Maggie Coles Lyster (TaG Cycling) 10 6 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint) 8 7 Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint) 6 8 Devaney Collier (Cyclery Racing) 4 9 Janna Gillick (Glotman Simpson Racing) 2 10 Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling) 1

Boise Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (Aevolo Cycling) 25 pts 2 Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling) 18 3 Imeh Nsek (Aevolo Cycling) 15 4 Lachlan Norris (United HealthCare Pro Cycling) 12 5 Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM) 10 6 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (United HealthCare Pro Cycling) 8 7 Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 6 8 Justin Williams (Williams Racing) 4 9 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.) 2 10 Scott Law (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling) 1

Boise Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (Twenty20) 25 pts 2 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint) 18 3 Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads) 15 4 Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint) 12 5 Brenna Wrye- Simpson (LA Sweat) 10 6 Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 8 7 Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian) 6 8 Kristen Arnold (The Meteor-Intelligentisa) 4 9 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint) 2 10 Tina Pic (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling) 1

San Rafael Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zach Allison (Team Clif Bar) 25 pts 2 Justin Poulson 18 3 Andrew Goessling 15 4 Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching) 12 5 Garrett Hankins 10 6 Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical) 8 7 Conor Mullervy (Team Clif Bar) 6 8 Gavin Murray 4 9 Joshua Carling 2 10 Ben Marshall 1