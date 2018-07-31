Bassetti, Schneider extend Bell Lap series leads

Trending

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

While the Tour de France captured the attention of the cycling fans around the world, the Cyclingnews' Bell Lap series was heating up with three July events: the Gastown Grand Prix, the Boise's Andersen Banducci Twilight Criterium and the San Rafael Sunset Criterium.

Sam Schneider continued her domination of the series, taking out her fifth victory in the San Rafael Criterium while leading an ISCorp podium sweep with teammates Caroline Baur and Josie Talbot. Schneider leads the series over Talbot by a whopping 72-point margin, with Boise Twilight winner Kendall Ryan (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) in third.

Track star Jen Valente (Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air) claimed victory in the Gastown GP, taking her only points in the series. Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) climbed the rankings with second in the BC Superweek race over US criterium champion Leigh Ann Ganzar.

On the men's side, Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS) extended his lead by capturing six points in Boise, while Eric Young (Rally Cycling) climbed into third overall thanks to his victory in the Gastown GP. In Boise, it was Aevolo's Gage Hecht who took a fine win - his only points in the series - over Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber), who moved up to eighth overall.

The Bell Lap series continues with this weekend's Reading Radsport Criterium.

Cyclingnews Bell Lap standings after San Rafael (July 28)

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)76pts
2Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)69
3Eric Young (Rally Cycling)65
4Scott Law (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)56
5John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)55
6Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)49
7Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)47
8Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)43
9Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda)40
10Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)33
11Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)33
12Justin Williams (Williams Racing)29
13Eric Brunner (303 Project)28
14Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)28
15Zach Allison25
16Colin Strickland (Meteor X Giordana Racing)25
17Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)25
18Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS)25
19Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)25
20Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay)25
21Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)25
22Gage Hecht (Aevolo Cycling)25
23Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)24
24Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)20
25Justin Poulson18
26Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)18
27Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe)18
28Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team)18
29Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)18
30Quinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)18
31Florenz Knauer (Hermann Radsport)18
32James Hilyer (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)16
33Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)16
34Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)16
35Andrew Goessling15
36Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)15
37Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)15
38Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)15
39Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)15
40Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)15
41Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)15
42Imeh Nsek (Aevolo Cycling)15
42Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Racing)14
44Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)14
45Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)14
46Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p)14
47Sam Rosenholtz13
48Noah Granigan (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)13
49Tyler Locke12
50Henning Bommel (radsport.land)12
51Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)12
52Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling)12
53Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)12
54Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)12
55Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)12
56Lachlan Norris (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)12
57Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)11
58Garrett Hankins10
59Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)10
60Derek Gee (Team RaceClean)10
61Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT)10
62Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)10
63Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)9
64Johnny Mitchell8
65Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)8
66Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud)8
67Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis)8
68Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)8
69Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)8
70Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)8
71Evan Burtnik (Team RaceClean)8
72Lucas Sebastian Haedo (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)8
73Conor Mullervy6
74Cameron Ivory (GPM-Stulz Australia)6
75Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud)6
76Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)6
77Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling)6
78David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir)6
79Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)6
80Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel)6
81Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)5
82Gavin Murray4
83Cooper Willsey4
84Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)4
85Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)4
86Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)4
87Stephen Keeping (Probaclac/Devinci)4
88Hendrick Pineda (Probaclac/Devinci)4
89Joshua Carling2
90John Heinlein III (Borah Factory Racing)2
91David Dawson (Team Skyline)2
92Hugo Velasquez (Montecci)2
93Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)2
94Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)2
95Maxx Chance (303 Project)2
96Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)2
97Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)2
98John Borstelmann (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)2
99Ben Marshall1
100Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)1
101Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)1
102Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn)1
103Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS)1
104Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)1

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)170pts
2Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)98
3Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB)72
4Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)70
5Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)60
6Alison Jackson (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)56
7Harriet Owen (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)48
8Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel)47
9Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)45
10Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)45
11Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)44
12Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)43
13Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)41
14Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint)40
15Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women)40
16Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)40
17Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita-Bialetti Racing)30
18Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)30
19Emma Bast (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)26
20Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)26
21Jennifer Valente (Twenty20)25
22Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)24
23Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO-SVB)24
24Marie Soleil Blais (Indépendant)20
25Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)19
25Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)18
26Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team)18
27Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)18
28Kelly Catlin (Rally Cycling)18
29Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)15
30Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme)15
31Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)15
32Tina Pic (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)14
33Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps-m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)12
34Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling12
35Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling)12
36Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)12
37Kristen Arnold (The Meteor-Intelligentisa)12
38Joanie Caron (Crit Nasty)10
39Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)10
40Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)10
41Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa Johns)10
42Masha Schneider (CRCA-e2value)10
43Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)10
44Maggie Coles Lyster (TaG Cycling)10
45Brenna Wrye- Simpson (LA Sweat)10
46Jessica Mundy (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)8
47Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)8
48Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)8
49Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)8
50Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)8
51Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)8
52Rachel Canning6
53Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)6
54Melanie Wong (Point S Auto Nokian Tyres Racin)6
55Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)6
56Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX)6
57Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)6
58Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)6
59Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)6
60Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)6
61Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Cycling)5
62Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)4
63Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)4
64Lori Romero (High Gear-Trek-WW)4
65Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)4
66Devaney Collier (Cyclery Racing)4
67Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING)3
68Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)3
69Ashlee Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)2
70Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)2
71Flavia Oliveria (Fearless Femme Racing)2
72Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)2
73Raphaele Lemieux (Independent)2
74Janna Gillick (Glotman Simpson Racing)2
75Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)1
76Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing)1
77Nicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)1
78Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)1
79Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling)1
80Haley Gill (Rise Racing)

Race Results

Gastown Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (Rally Cycling)25pts
2Florenz Knauer (Hermann Radsport)18
3Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)15
4Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p)12
5Quinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)10
6Evan Burtnik (Team RaceClean)8
7Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel)6
8Hendrick Pineda (Probaclac/Devinci)4
9John Borstelmann (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)2
10Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)1

Gastown Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB)25pts
2Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)18
3Alison Jackson (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)15
4Marie Soleil Blais (Indépendant)12
5Maggie Coles Lyster (TaG Cycling)10
6Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)8
7Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)6
8Devaney Collier (Cyclery Racing)4
9Janna Gillick (Glotman Simpson Racing)2
10Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling)1

Boise Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (Aevolo Cycling)25pts
2Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)18
3Imeh Nsek (Aevolo Cycling)15
4Lachlan Norris (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)12
5Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)10
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)8
7Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)6
8Justin Williams (Williams Racing)4
9Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)2
10Scott Law (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)1

Boise Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (Twenty20)25pts
2Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)18
3Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)15
4Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)12
5Brenna Wrye- Simpson (LA Sweat)10
6Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)8
7Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)6
8Kristen Arnold (The Meteor-Intelligentisa)4
9Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)2
10Tina Pic (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)1

San Rafael Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zach Allison (Team Clif Bar)25pts
2Justin Poulson18
3Andrew Goessling15
4Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching)12
5Garrett Hankins10
6Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical)8
7Conor Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)6
8Gavin Murray4
9Joshua Carling2
10Ben Marshall1

San Rafael Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)25pts
2Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)18
3Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)15
4Harriet Owen (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)12
5Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita-Bialetti Racing)10
6Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)8
7Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group)6
8Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)4
9Melanie Wong (Point S Auto Nokian Tyres Racin)2
10Emma Bast (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)1

 