Barbara Guarischi bolsters Team Virtu squad for 2018

Image 1 of 5 Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Barbara Guarischi at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Danish squad Team Virtu Cycling has announced the signing of Italian Barbara Guarischi for the 2018 season. The 26-year-old joins after three seasons with the Canyon-SRAM team and is aiming to return to regular winning ways.

While Guarischi has recorded several-top results in 2017, her last win was in 2016 at the EPZ Omloop van Borsele WE and previously won stages of the Giro Rosa and Route de France.

"I have had two years that have not lived up to my expectations. I want to go back to where cycling is fun again and where I enjoy riding," Guarischi said. "It has been too much work, work, work. I'll have fun again. I know I'm not the rider with the most power, but I've always been strong mentally, but it's important that it was fun and the last couple of years it has not been perfect.

"Personally, I would like to go back and fight for the victory. It's always a good feeling and like everyone, I love to win. It doesn't matter whether it's a small or big race. Every race is important, but none of them are easy to win."

Team Virtu sports director Carmen Small, who announced her retirement this month, expects Guarischi to fulfill several different roles. Small explained that Guarischi will provide an avenue to victory and will also be a key rider for the younger riders on the team.

"Despite of her age, Barbara has a lot of experience, and her skills as a rider can be used in all types of races," said Small. "She knows how to ride smaller climbs, she has an engine on the flat and she is fast in the sprint. I'm sure she will get back to winning in 2018. She is set to be one of our leaders in 2018, not just aiming for results but also helping the younger riders both inside and outside of races. I'm very happy to add her to the team, and I feel confident, that she will reach hear top level again."

Guarischi is the third confirmed signing from 2018 following the prior announcements of Emilie Moberg and Katrine Aalerud.