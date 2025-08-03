'Back to the drawing board' for Demi Vollering after finishing second again at Tour de France Femmes

'Never say never' as Vollering looks ahead to possible yellow-jersey target at 2026 French Grand Tour

Demi Vollering second overall at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes
Demi Vollering second overall at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was second again for Demi Vollering at the Tour de France Femmes, though this felt like a very different type of runner-up spot, with no sign of the degree of distress that struck after missing out by four seconds in 2024.

"I think how we fought as a team the whole day and also the whole Tour de France – I'm really proud of that in a new team. Everything went really well as a team, so I'm really proud of that, and at this moment, that makes me very happy," Vollering told the assembled media after working herself up one spot on the overall standings on stage 9.

