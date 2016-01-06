Axeon Hagens Berman show off 2016 jersey - Gallery

Image 1 of 10 The white, blue and black color scheme is new to the team for 2016 (Image credit: Chad Childers) Image 2 of 10 Jonny Brown shows off the 2016 Axeon Hagens Berman kit by Alé (Image credit: Chad Childers) Image 3 of 10 Alé is the official race clothing supplier to the Axeon Hagens Berman team (Image credit: Chad Childers) Image 4 of 10 The logo of NEON Adventures is prominently featured across the chest and back of the jersey (Image credit: Chad Childers) Image 5 of 10 California Giant Berry is a new sponsor to Axeon Hagens Berman in 2016 (Image credit: Chad Childers) Image 6 of 10 The shorts include red piping with SRAM logos (Image credit: Chad Childers) Image 7 of 10 The logo of the team's new bicycle manufacturer, Specialized, is prominently featured on the jersey (Image credit: Chad Childers) Image 8 of 10 The "Axel's Axes" logo is displayed across the top of the back of the jersey (Image credit: Chad Childers) Image 9 of 10 Coffee stops are a common part of a cyclist's training routine (Image credit: Chad Childers) Image 10 of 10 A look at the back of the 2016 Axeon Hagens Berman kit (Image credit: Chad Childers)

Axeon Hagens Berman revealed their new jersey, made by Alé, for the 2016 season in a press release Wednesday. The team’s kit, modelled by rider Jonny Brown, features blue and black bars of colour across the torso, on a white background, with sponsors Axeon, Hagens Berman and Neon written across the chest.

"The new jersey keeps our distinctive look, which is a nod to the old Renault-Elf kit of the 80s," said the team’s owner Axel Merckx. "The blue-and-black color scheme also reflects the working class nature of our program, guys working hard to become professionals."

The team announced last fall that Hagens Berman would join as a title sponsor. It is a Seattle-based national class-action law firm. Sponsors that are returning for the season include NEON Adventures, SRAM and Zipp, and American Proficiency Institute. The jersey also showcases logos of new sponsors Specialized, California Giant Berry Farms and Velofix.

On the back of the jersey are positions for sponsors Velofix, Quarq and Métier Racing & Coffee on the pockets. There are "Axel's Axes" logos across the collar and on the sleeves.

The US-based Continental team will announce their full 2016 roster in January during their training camp in Agoura Hills, California. The team's website currently lists a roster of 16 riders that includes Will Barta, Geoffrey Curran, Greg Daniel, Ruben Guerreiro, Logan Owen, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Phil O'Donnell, Justin Oien, Colin Joyce, Chad Young, Eddie Dunbar, Tyler Williams, Adrien Costa, Neilson Powless, Jonny Brown and Krists Neilands.