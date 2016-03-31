Axeon's Powless aims for more wins at San Dimas Stage Race

Image 1 of 2 A look at the back of the 2016 Axeon Hagens Berman kit (Image credit: Chad Childers) Image 2 of 2 Jonny Brown shows off the 2016 Axeon Hagens Berman kit by Alé (Image credit: Chad Childers)

Axeon Hagens Berman will begin their US domestic season as a team at the San Dimas Stage Race that starts on Friday in California. The team will include Nielson Powless, who has already scored victories on his own this spring, and is looking to take that success into this weekend’s three-event race with a full team.

Powless, a former mountain biker from California, won races at Merced Road Race and Copper Town Square Circuit Race, and he placed second at the Snelling Road Race.

"I am excited about it [racing in San Dimas] because it is a large race in my home state as well as one of two solid races back-to-back in Southern California (along with the Redlands Bicycle Classic)," he said in a team press release.

"As for the first team event of the year, it gets my blood pumping a bit harder for sure. Racing with a full team opens up a lot of opportunities as far as tactics go, and with the group of guys we have, I am sure it will be a good bit of fun."

Axeon Hagens Berman's team will also include Geoffrey Curran, Justin Oien, Jonny Brown, Phil O'Donnell and Chad Young. "In the first team race of the year, it is important that we communicate well throughout," Curran said.

"With new guys on the team, it can take a few races to get everything done perfectly. But I am confident we will work well together. After that, everyone is very strong and knows what needs to be done to win."

Axeon Hagens Berman has also fielded a team in Europe where Ruben Guerreiro won G.P. Palio del Recioto Tuesday giving his American development team the first win of their European campaign.

San Dimas Stage Race begins with a 6.8km uphill time trial in the San Gabriel Mountains. Saturday is an 134.4km road race on laps of a 11.2km circuit, followed by an 85-minute criterium on a six-corner course on Sunday.