Jamis-Hagens Berman searching for new sponsor as Seattle law firm moves to Axeon

This week's good news for Axel Merck's Axeon development team dealt a blow to Jamis-Hagens Berman when the team's secondary sponsor announced it is moving to the U23 program to form Axeon-Hagens Berman next year.

Hagens Berman, a Seattle law firm, has been with the Jamis program for three years, now team general manager and director Sebastian Alexandre is looking for a replacement.

"It will affect us significantly because Steve Berman was a big supporter of our program," Alexandre said. "It was a great three years together, but he just decided to focus on something else. But I'm happy that he's still involved in cycling, which means that we have done a good job to keep him happy and to keep him enjoying cycling."

Alexandre told Cyclingnews on Tuesday that both Jamis and longtime presenting sponsor Sutter Home are committed to the team, which will definitely be back next year, but the team needs to find another sponsor to continue at the level of racing they’re at now. Jamis-Hagens Berman is currently competing at the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado.

"We're still working and deciding what we will do next year," Alexandre said. "We are hoping that we can get another good sponsor, good support company to continue with the program at the same level."