Aviva Women's Tour: Wiggle Honda ready for most important race of the season

Image 1 of 7 Wiggle Honda teammates Jolien D'hoore and Elisa Longo Borghini celebrate going one-two at Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 7 Audrey Cordon (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 4 of 7 Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda) wins (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 7 Annette Edmondson celebrates winning her first world omnium title in Paris (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 6 of 7 Jolien D'hoore and Dani King enjoy a chat (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 7 of 7 2015 Tour of Flanders champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The current leaders of the World Cup team standings, Wiggle Honda line up at the Aviva Women's Tour with a strong squad aiming for stage wins and overall success. Two-time world champion Giorgia Bronzini will lead the team's sprint charge with Belgian champion Jolien D'hoore providing a second option for the fast finishes.

"I'm excited to ride my second Women's Tour, and I hope to be able to do some sprints and fight for the yellow jersey in the first days," Bronzini said. "Anyway, I trust in all my teammates, and together we will have to power to be protagonists. I hope that our Manager Rochelle Gilmore can be proud of us at the end of the Tour, and also our sponsors."

D'Hoore won the Diamond Tour last weekend in a show of her pre-race condition and explained she is looking forward to making her debut at the 2.1 event.

"I heard a lot of positive comments about last years' edition," D'hoore said. "Apparently it's huge! Amazing crowds, live broadcasting…I'm excited to be a part of the whole experience this year."

Dani King is the sole British representative in the squad and starts the race in form having soloed to victory in the Matrix Fitness GP last Friday.

"I can't wait for the Women's Tour," King said. "I rode it last year and it was just incredible. The amount of support we had on the side of the roads was unbelievable and the fact every stage is televised is so important for women's cycling."

Tour of Flanders champion Elisa Longo Borghini, and recent runner up at the Philadelphia World Cup, adds further depth to the team and with Audrey Cordon, the two riders provide options on the rolling stages. Australian Nettie Edmondson rounds out the squad with the Australian likely to lead out the team's sprinters.

Wiggle Honda for the Aviva Women's Tour: Giorgia Bronzini, Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Jolien D'hoore, Annette Edmondson, Dani King and Elisa Longo Borghini.