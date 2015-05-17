Trending

Bronzini wins Chongming Island World Cup

Third World Cup win for Wiggle-Honda in 2015

Image 1 of 2

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) wins Chongming Island World Cup

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) wins Chongming Island World Cup
(Image credit: Wiggle-Honda)
Image 2 of 2

The winning break is initiated by Alex Darville (Airgas Safeway) going up Eighth Street hill.

The winning break is initiated by Alex Darville (Airgas Safeway) going up Eighth Street hill.
(Image credit: Wiggle-Honda)

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) won the fifth round of the World Cup series at Chongming Island in China on Sunday. The Italian, former world champion, won the bunch sprint to the finish line ahead of Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) and Fanny Ribérot (France).

“We were together for the lead out for Chloe [Hosking] but there was some chaos before the last corner that divided us, so I remained with Nettie [Edmondson] in my wheel,” Bronzini said. “At 700 metres to go the best thing was go out in the right side to pull for a sprint, but I had no space so I decided to wait.

“At 300 metres to go I checked behind me and also Nettie wasn't in my draft so I decided to defend my position and keep Wild’s wheel,” she said “Fortunately for me there was a strong head wind and she had to take a long sprint, so I could come out the last moment.”

Current World Cup series overall leader Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) was not present at the event, however, there was no change to the standings. She is still leading the series with 290 points, Annemiek van Vleuten (Bigla) has 226 and Jolien D’hoore (Wiggle-Honda) has 220 points. Bronzini's win marks the third World Cup win for Wiggle-Honda after D'hoore won the opening round at the Ronde van Drenthe and Elisa Longo Borghini won Tour of Flanders.

The Chongming Island World Cup, which followed the Tour of Chongming Island won by Wild on Friday, offered a 125km race that started and finished in Chongming. Much of the race was active with many attacks but none were successful in holding time on the field. The most successful breakaway included Hongyu Liang (China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling) and Anastasia Chulkova (Bepink Laclassica), who managed to gain one minute but they were reeled back in with seven kilometres to go.

Teams Hitec Products, with defending champion Wild, Bigla with their sprinter Shelley Olds and Wiggle-Honda with Bronzini and Hosking held the race together in anticipation of a fierce bunch kick.

Bronzini relied on her Wiggle-Honda lead-out train to take her with in a few hundred metres of the finish line, where she was relatively uncontested for the World Cup victory in the final sprint.

“I really think that that win depended on the amazing sprit that there is in the team with staff too,” Bronzini said. “Together we can!”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda3:09:45
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
3Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
4Shelley Olds (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
6Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
7Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
8Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
9Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
10Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
11Larisa Pankova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
12Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
13Yue Bai (Chn) ChIndonesia Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
14Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
15Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea
16Michela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon
17Hyeong-Yeong Kang (Kor) Korea
18Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
19Iris Sachet (Fra) France
20Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
21Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
22Huang Ting Ying (Tpe) Taiwan
23Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
24Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
25Daria Egorova (Rus) Russia
26Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand
27Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
28Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Taiwan
29Alexandra Chekina (Rus) Russia
30Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
31Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini
32Ju-Hee Lee (Kor) Korea
33Jaruwan Somrat (Tha) Thailand
34Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana - Acca Due O
35Marzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) Astana - Acca Due O
36Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) ChIndonesia Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
37Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia
38Fitriyani Fitriyani (Ina) Indonesia
39Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
40Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong
41Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
42Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana - Acca Due O
43Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia
44Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
45Hye-Seon Moon (Kor) Korea
46Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) ChIndonesia Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
47Dong Yan Huang (Chn) ChIndonesia Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
48Yali Jing (Chn) China
49Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
50Dahlina Rosyida (Ina) Indonesia
51Khalista Rezky Helfiana (Ina) Indonesia
52Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
53Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong
54Baofang Zhao (Chn) China
55Coralie Demay (Fra) France
56Riska Agustin (Ina) Indonesia
57Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Laclassica
58Ju Mi Lee (Kor) Korea
59Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Bepink Laclassica
60Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
61Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Taiwan
62Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
63Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
64Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
65Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
66Yekaterina Yuraitis (Kaz) Astana - Acca Due O
67Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
68Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
69Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon
70Hongyu Liang (Chn) ChIndonesia Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
71Vittoria Bussi (Ita) Servetto Footon
72Pannaray Rasee (Tha) Thailand
73Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) ChIndonesia Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
74Yuni Indah (Ina) Indonesia
75Elena Franchi (Ita) Servetto Footon0:00:16
76Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica0:00:17
77Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
78Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
79Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:00:20
80Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
81Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:00:23
82Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:28
83Caroline Baur (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
84Di Jin (Chn) China0:00:44
85Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:00:48
86Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:00:49
87Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
88Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
89Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica0:01:18
90Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russia0:02:23
91Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:44
92Jia Yun Li (Tpe) Taiwan0:02:49

 

Latest on Cyclingnews