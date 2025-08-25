'At least we have a bike to race today' - Matteo Jorgenson pays tribute to mechanics after mass robbery of material from Visma-Lease A Bike team truck

American confirms 18 bikes stolen overnight, including three of his, just three race bikes left after mass theft

Matteo jorgensen in the peloton at vuelta a españa 2025
Jorgensen says he is riding his 'fourth bike' on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson has paid tribute to Visma-Lease A Bike's mechanics for the rapid turnaround of spare bikes after no less than 18 bikes were stolen from the team overnight.

Thieves broke into the Visma bike truck located outside the team hotel near Milan, seizing multiple models. Multiple media reported that three were later recovered from where they had been dumped in a nearby park, but the squad was left bereft of a high proportion of their bikes.

