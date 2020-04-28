Annemiek van Vleuten: The five races that changed my life - Podcast

In this episode of the Cyclingnews Podcast Women’s Edition we sat down with Mitchelton-Scott rider Annemiek van Vleuten in the spring of 2019 ahead of what turned out to be one of the biggest years in her career.

It was a year that saw the Dutch all-rounder secure victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, a second overall title at the Giro Rosa and then dominate the elite women’s road race with a history-making 105km solo attack that netted her the victory at the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire.

The 37-year-old Van Vleuten has been a professional since 2009 and has become one of the best riders and most recognisable names in the women’s peloton. She is also a two-time world champion in the time trial, two-time winner of Giro Rosa champion, and a double winner of La Course, and the current elite women's road race world champion.

Before we met up with Van Vleuten in the spring of 2019, we asked her to look back on her career and pick out five of her biggest moments and the ones that meant the most for her.

The conversation happened just days before she soloed to victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April, but she had plenty of moments to pick from her decade-long career including the Tour of Flanders, Olympic Games, World Championships, Giro Rosa and La Course.

Enjoy our conversation with Annemiek van Vleuten.

