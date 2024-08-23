Anna Henderson switches Visma-Lease A Bike for Lidl-Trek in 2025

Anna Henderson, who won silver in the time trial at the Paris Olympic Games, is switching to Lidl-Trek for 2025

Anna Henderson has become the second Visma-Lease A Bike rider to make the move to Lidl-Trek for the 2025 season.

The Briton joins Riejanne Markus in making the switch this winter, with Henderson signing a three-year contract at the US team.

Henderson, a silver medallist at the recent Paris Olympic Games time trial, has raced with Visma since turning pro at Sunweb for the 2020 season. Over the past five seasons, she has taken six pro wins, including two British time trial titles and the prologue at the 2022 Festival Elsy Jacobs.

The 25-year-old has established herself as one of the top time triallists in the peloton as well as a contender in the Spring Classics. Last season, she scored top 10s at Nokere Koerse, Gent-Wevelgem, and the Tour of Flanders.

"My decision to change teams was motivated by a wish for new challenges and opportunities to grow as a rider," Henderson said. "Lidl-Trek presented an interesting environment with strong support, a clear vision for my future, and a team dynamic that aligned with my professional and personal goals. Joining Lidl-Trek felt like the right step to continue developing my skills and contributing to a team that is focused on success. For a number of years, I have admired the way the team races, more specifically their aggressive style of racing and really leaning on each other during the race.

"I'm feeling really positive about the move and excited for what lies ahead for the next 3 years. I'm particularly looking forward to working with a new group of teammates and staff, and I'm eager to see how we can push each other to achieve our goals. The fresh environment and different perspectives within Lidl-Trek are something I'm enthusiastic about, and I'm excited to contribute to the team's ambitions and see how we can grow together."

Henderson said that she'll be taking aim at the Spring Classics and time trials throughout the year in 2025, noting that a successful opening season with her new team would see her contribute consistent performances as well as helping teammates to glory.

This season, her spring was heavily disrupted by a COVID-19 infection and later a broken collarbone sustained at the Vuelta España Femenina, so she'll be hoping for a clear run through spring next season.

"In my first year with Lidl-Trek, I'd like to contribute meaningfully to the team's success, whether that's through individual results, supporting my teammates, or helping the team achieve its overall goals. A successful year for me would be achieved by consistent performances, continued personal development, and playing a key role in the major races throughout the year, specifically in the spring one-day races and time trials.

"I missed the whole of the 2024 spring calendar, so I am keen to get back into these races and show myself. If I can help the team reach new heights while also growing as a rider, I'd consider the year a success.

"I'd just like to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me throughout this transition. I'm looking forward to the journey ahead with Lidl-Trek and am excited to see what we can accomplish together. It's an exciting new chapter, and I'm ready to give it my all."