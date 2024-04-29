Crashes disrupt second day of racing at La Vuelta Femenina

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Visma-Lease a Bike's Marianna Vos finishes stage 2 while teammate Anna Henderson taken to hospital

MONCOFAR, SPAIN - APRIL 29: (L-R) Amanda Spratt of Australia, Gaia Realini of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Red Leader Jersey and Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete during the 10th La Vuelta Femenina 2024, Stage 2 a 118.3km stage from Bunol to Moncofar / #UCIWWT / on April 29, 2024 in Moncofar, Spain. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Marianne Vos (centre) rides with her Visma-Lease a Bike teammates before the crash 3km from the finish on stage 2 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

On a rainy day with low-hanging clouds and slippery roads, stage 2 of La Vuelta Femenina saw riders go down in two crashes in the final kilometres. Though unhurt, Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) missed a chance to sprint for the stage and a possible red jersey.

Alison Jackson (EF Education-Cannondale) came away with the win, crossing the line ahead of new race leader Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime), who was second on the stage, and third-placed Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ).

Lukas Knöfler

