'The possibilities are endless' - Jakob Söderqvist set to move up to the WorldTour with Lidl-Trek in 2026

By published

'Stepping into the WorldTour team means the start of a new chapter in my sporting career' says Swedish time triallist

Jakob Söderqvist
Jakob Söderqvist (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jakob Söderqvist will be a name to remember, and after having competed under the Lidl-Trek Future Racing banner for two seasons, he is set to join the WorldTour counterpart beginning on January 1, 2026. 

The 21-year-old Swedish rider finished second at the Paris-Roubaix Espoirs last weekend behind his teammate Albert Withen Philipsen, who made the same step up to the top tier of professional racing this year with Lidl-Trek.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.