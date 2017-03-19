Ane Santesteban recovering after scary training crash

Image 1 of 3 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 2 of 3 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 3 Ane Santesteban retains the best Basque rider jersey (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Ane Santesteban (Alé Cipollini) is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery following a scary incident Friday morning.

According to reports in Spanish media, passersby found the Basque rider and 2013 Spanish national champion lying unconscious in the road in a pool of blood Friday morning, with her bike propped up on a nearby hedge.

No witnesses of the crash were present and as of yet, none have come forward. While security cameras recorded Santesteban on her training ride shortly prior to the crash, no footage of the incident was captured. Authorities believe she was hit by a car, with the driver exiting the vehicle, picking up the bike and then returning to the vehicle and fleeing the scene upon seeing Santesteban unconscious in the road.

Santesteban was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for her injuries. She tweeted Sunday that she had been released and was on the road to recovery.

"I am returning home. I don't know what happened I don't think I will ever remember it, but now I need calm to continue with the recovery," she said on Twitter.

Fortunately, she seems to have escaped serious injury, noting in a tweet from the hospital that she hoped to resume riding in the coming days.