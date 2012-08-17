Andy Schleck ruled out of US Pro Cycling Challenge
Still suffering from fractured pelvis
Andy Schleck is not ready to return to racing and will not ride the USA Pro Cycling Challenge, which starts on Monday in Colorado. His brother Fränk, who is currently suspended from the team, will also not participate.
The younger Schleck, “was on the list of preselected riders, but he is not ready yet for such a hard race,” team spokesman Philippe Maertens told RealVail.com. “That fracture in his pelvis is still bothering him.”
Andy Schleck fractured the sacral bone of his pelvis in a crash during the Criterium du Dauphine in early June, and has not yet returned to racing. Fränk Schleck was provisionally suspended by the team after testing positive for a diuretic during the Tour de France.
Team director Johan Bruyneel had indicated on his blog a few weeks ago that the Colorado race was on Andy Schleck's schedule, but his participation was never confirmed.
Maertens said that recent reports that the Schlecks would ride were “very wrong. Frank will not race — provisionally suspended by the team,” and as for Andy, “The organizers announced him. We did not.”
Instead, the team is sending its three eldest riders – Jens Voigt and Chris Horner, both of whom turn 41 later this year, and 37-year-old Andreas Klöden – as well as Tour of Austria winner Jakob Fuglsang. who will ride for Astana next year.
RadioShack-Nissan for the UCA Pro Cycling Classic: George Bennett, Matthew Busche, Jakob Fuglsang, Chris Horner, Ben King, Andreas Klöden, Jens Voigt and Oliver Zaugg
