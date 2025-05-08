Former Tour de France and Giro d'Italia stage winner out until August following knee surgery

Victor Lafay again set to miss a chunk of the season due to knee issues

Victor Lafay (R) of team Decathlon - AG2R stands on stage with teammates before the start of the Milan - Sanremo one-day classic cycling race, in Pavia, near Milan, on March 22, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Victor Lafay with his Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale ahead of the 2025 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Giro d'Italia and Tour de France stage winner Victor Lafay is set to miss both Grand Tours this year due to recovery from knee surgery.

The French rider, who races for Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, underwent surgery on Monday after suffering from recurring knee pain, his team announced on Wednesday.

