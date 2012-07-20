Fränk Schleck doping positive confirmed

Image 1 of 3 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 3 Luxembourg champion Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) in Liege for the start of stage 1 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Fränk Schleck has announced that the counter-analysis of his anti-doping control B-sample has confirmed the presence of Xipamide, a diuretic banned under the World Anti-Doping Agency code.

The UCI has requested that the Luxembourg cycling federation open disciplinary proceedings.

The RadioShack-Nissan rider pulled out of the Tour de France after learning of the initial positive test, and stated today that he witnessed the B-sample test at the AFLD laboratory in Châtenay-Malabry.

"The result of the counter test was positive but for me nothing changes: I just know that I did nothing wrong," Schleck said in a press release. "I will therefore continue my search to find out how the substance could have entered my body."

Schleck contends that he the innocent victim of "poisoning".

"At the moment we are analyzing minute by minute what exactly I have been doing, eating, drinking on the days before the control and on the 14th of July itself, whom I met, what materials I came in contact with, what nutritional supplements I took...

"The medical world states that this product, when performing in extreme conditions such as in a cycling tour, is very dangerous; it can even cause death. Therefore I really need to find the cause that clarifies how this product ended up in my system: since I didn’t take anything, I assume it must have been given to me by someone, or it could have happened through an accidental contamination, or it could be caused by something that is not yet known to me since we are still undertaking a number of analyses.

"Since these extra analyses will take a few days, I will communicate again from the moment I have received the results of the extra tests."