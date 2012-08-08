Luxembourg doping agency sends Schleck case to disciplinary committee

Image 1 of 4 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) in Liege for the start of stage 1 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 There is uncertainty over what Frank Schleck has to offer in 2012 (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 4 Andy and Frank Schleck share a joke (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 4 Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Luxembourg Anti-Doping Agency (ALAD) has sent Fränk Schleck's case to its disciplinary committee. Schleck tested positive for the diuretic Xipamid during the 2012 Tour de France, the ALAD announced on Tuesday.

The committee will investigate the charges and recommend what, if any, action should be taken against the RadioShack-Nissan rider.

“Since the testing and the finding of the alleged violation have been made by the UCI as a competent body, the ALAD upon presentation of the test results can only make the final statement of of an alleged violation of a doping rule,” the ALAD's statement said.

Schleck, 32, gave the positive sample on July 14 after the 13th stage of the Tour, and it was announced four days later on the second rest day. He immediately left the race. The B sample subsequently also proved to be positive.

Xipamid is a diuretic which can be used as a masking agent for illegal doping products. Schleck has consistently denied having used this or any other illegal product or method.