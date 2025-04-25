'I am in pain, but nothing is broken' – Mattias Skjelmose recons Liège-Bastogne-Liège after avoiding serious injury in Flèche Wallonne crash

Dane was spotted riding key Côte de la Redoute climb on Thursday alongside Lidl-Trek teammates

Skjelmose (left) rode up La Redoute on Thursday as part of Lidl-trek's Liège recon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) was spotted reconning the course for Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Thursday, after luckily avoiding serious injury in the crash that forced him to abandon La Flèche Wallonne.

Following his shock win at Amstel Gold Race last Sunday ahead of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), it looked like Skjelmose's Ardennes Classics campaign was about to end when he crashed out of Wednesday's race on a wet corner 40km from the finish.

James Moultrie
News Writer

