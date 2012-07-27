Andy Schleck out of Vuelta a España
RadioShack-Nissan rider to race in North America instead
The younger of the Schleck brothers, Andy Schleck, will soon come back to racing but not, as had been his initial plan, at the Vuelta a España. The RadioShack-Nissan rider, who had to skip the Tour de France because of a pelvic fracture sustained at the Dauphiné, will instead feature in North American races.
Schleck will participate in the USA Pro Cycling Challenge from August 20-26, the GP Québec (September 7), GP Montréal (September 9), followed by the Worlds (September 23), the Tour of Beijing (October 9-13) and the Tour Hangzou (October 17-21), the two newly created WorldTour events in China.
Recent reports that stated Schleck was about to end his 2012 season are therefore false. "I'm happy to report that Andy Schleck is set to resume racing soon," RadioShack-Nissan manager Johan Bruyneel wrote on his personal website. "We've established a schedule for the remainder of the season where he should be in a good position to attain results."
The Luxembourg-based squad will send Maxime Monfort and Tiago Machado as team leaders to the Vuelta, with the rest of the roster yet to be announced. "We will aim for a top ten placing for Maxime and Tiago, stage wins and the team GC," Bruyneel added.
