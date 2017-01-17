An Post-Chain Reaction present team for 2017 - News Shorts

Image 1 of 3 An Post-Chain Reaction's four Irish riders Matthew Teggart, Sean McKenna, Sean Kelly, Damien Shaw and Conor Hennebry alongside manager Sean Kelly (Image credit: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan) Image 2 of 3 Lance Haidet (Raleigh Clement) racing with less than two laps remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 3 Best young rider, Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

An Post-Chain Reaction presented their 2017 lineup Tuesday, with 15 riders set to compete for the Ireland-registered Continental squad managed by Kurt Bogaerts and Sean Kelly.

Ireland's Damien Shaw and Sean McKenna and Great Britain's Jacob Scott return to the team, joined by several newcomers. 2014 junior World Champion Jonas Bokeloh of Germany and promising Dutchman Bas Tietama, along with decorated track riders Sean McKinnon and Adam Jamieson of Canada and Great Britain's Mark Stewart, are among the notable new signings.

"At the end of last season, we looked at what we wanted to work on, and have brought riders from all over the world who we believe can help address certain weaknesses we identified," said Bogaerts. "This year's team is very different from the past, it's a very young team with most of the riders under 23. I have been impressed with the level of the guys so I expect to have a good season and I am quite confident with the line-up that we have."

An Post-Chain Reaction for 2017: Damien Shaw (Ire), Conor Hennebry (Ire), Sean McKenna (Ire), Matthew Teggart (Ire), Jacob Scott (GBr), Dan Gardner (GBr), Mark Stewart (GBr), Bas Tietema (Ned), Davy Gunst (Ned), Regan Gough (NZl), Massimo Vanderaeden (Bel), Premislav Kasperkiewicz (Pol), Jonas Bokeloh (Ger), Sean MacKinnon (Can), Adam Jamieson (Can)

Ryan nabs best young rider honours at Santos Women's Tour

Canyon-Sram's Alexis Ryan wrapped up the young rider's white jersey Tuesday at the Santos Women's Tour. The 22-year-old American, who led the youth classification after the first stage but lost the jersey to UnitedHealthcare's Ruth Winder on stage 2, reclaimed the top spot on the young rider leaderboard on the fourth and final stage thanks to an ample collection of bonus seconds nabbed at intermediate sprints.

Following up a strong third place sprint finish in stage 3, Ryan won the first three intermediates of stage 4 and crossed the line third at the fourth intermediate. That allowed her to overcome a four-second deficit and ultimately finish with an eight-second advantage.

"I've never really had that kind of support from a team," Ryan said. "Everyone believing in, and giving all of their effort to me. There was a lot of pressure but a good pressure. It gave me confidence. I carried their confidence in to the sprint yesterday and again today."

Aevolo unveils roster for debut season

US-based Continental development team Aevolo revealed their roster for their first season on Tuesday.

Managed by Mike Creed, a former pro racer who went on to spend two years heading up Team SmartStop, the non-profit project aims to foster development among under-23 riders. All 10 team members will balance "school or other educational obligations alongside training and racing," according to a team release.

Junior national road champion Gage Hecht, U23 national cyclo-cross champion Lance Haidet and Zeke Mostov, the bronze medalist in the junior men’s time trial at the 2013 Road World Championships, stand out among six total American riders on the roster.

"What we hope to achieve this year goes beyond a quantifiable measure of success, like a result," Creed said. "I want to have the feeling that we belong – from other teams, from riders, from directors. If there’s the sense that we’re a team worth going to, an attractive team for other riders, and that people know we run a good program, I can say we had a successful first season."

Aevolo Cycling for 2017: Jack Burke (Can), Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa), Laurent Gervais (Can), Lance Haidet (USA), Gage Hecht (USA), Michael Hernandez (USA), Zeke Mostov (USA), Luis Ricardo Villalobos (Mex), Jason Salzman (USA), Tayler Stites (USA)

