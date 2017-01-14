Image 1 of 23 Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) celebrates her victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 23 The peloton in action on day 1 of the Women's Santos Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 23 Alice Barnes (Drops) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 23 Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 23 Australian champion Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 23 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 23 Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 23 The Wiggle-High5 team pose for a pre-race photo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 23 Daiva Tuslaite (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 23 The Canyon-SRAM mechanic checks the bike over before racing kicks off (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 23 Newly crowned Australian champion Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 23 It was a happy Orica-Scott team post-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 23 Japanese riders Tsubasa Makise (Maaslandster Veris CCN) and Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 23 Overall race leader Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 23 Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) zips up the jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 23 Points leader Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 23 Best young rider, Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 23 Stage winner Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 23 Post-race interview time for winner Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 23 Australian champion Kat Garfoot (Orica-Scott) finishes in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 23 Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini) celebrated second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 23 Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) had plenty time of celebrate her stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 23 Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini), Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) and Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) launched what proved to be the race winning move with 10 kilometres remaining on the opening stage of the Santos Women's Tour. The Australian's attack was marked first by New Zealander Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) and then Dutchwoman Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini), but Spratt hit the three kilometre mark alone to solo to stage one victory in Meadows, a small town in the Adelaide Hills.

"It's a dream start," Spratt told Cyclingnews before podium presentations. "We've come here to win the overall, and we've got a stage win now as well.

"We didn't care who [in the team] got away as long as it was a move where we knew that person could get to the finish, win the stage and look good for the overall – all those factors," Spratt added. "That was the biggest goal for the team today, and I obviously I got away here."

The sting in the tail to the hilly finale of the 106.5-kilometre opening stage was the QOM on Paris Creek Road. The climb, 700-metres long with an 11 percent gradient, topped off just four kilometres from the end of the race and was expected to be decisive.

Spratt attacked on the undulating hills that served as a prelude to the steepest kicker. Her move was part of a pre-mediated Orica-Scott assault on the stage one finale.

"We were hoping for a little more wind," admitted Spratt. "We thought with 30-kilomtres to go we could put it in [the gutter] in the crosswinds. As it happened, there wasn't enough to do that, so we committed to our plan at 18-kilometres.

"Everyone was really committed to that plan, which was great," Spratt added. "We were attacking like crazy for the last 18-kilometres until something got away, which was me."

The peloton split into four distinct groups as the road rose, the pace picked up, and the attacks came thick and fast from Orica-Scott

"I was with Rushlee when I first got away," said Spratt. "We were rolling turns. I could tell she was suffering a little bit.

"Then Janneke, she was really strong coming across," Spratt added. "As soon as she got there, Janneke and I were working and Rushlee was sitting on, and then [Rushlee] got dropped. She was really suffering. Janneke and I were still working together."

On the steep slopes of the QOM climb, Spratt tested Ensing.

"She's quite a strong sprinter, and I wasn't really keen to take her to the finish line," Spratt explained. "She got back on on the downhill, and then I knew I had to attack her from the bottom of the final climb. That's what I did. I got a gap, and just threw everything I had at it all the way to the finish line."

Grimacing as she raised her hands in the air to celebrate, Spratt stopped the clock 19-seconds before Ensing reached the finish.

"That was probably the most painful last five kilometres I've ever done," said Spratt. "[Sport director] Gene [Bates], in the team meeting last night, he said to us, you know the number one goal is to win the stage and win with enough time to have a buffer for the overall. That's the best case scenario.

"I won solo, and I'm not sure how much time I've got but I hope it's enough," added Spratt, who had yet to see results at the time of this interview. "You know, there's not time bonuses in the road stages, only in the criteriums, which is a bit different. That's why we wanted to get a buffer as well."

How it Happened

The third edition of the Santo's Women's Tour began in Hanhndorf, Australia's oldest surviving German settlement. Eight UCI teams were amongst the 17-team, 102-rider start list.

The opening half of the race proved relatively quiet with the first attack coming from Kate Perry of Specialized Women's Racing just beyond the 20-kilometre mark. Orica-Scott controlled the chase, allowing Perry a 15-second gap, before closing in on her as the race hit a climb.

Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) won the intermediate sprint from Susanna Zorzi (Drops Cycling) and Lauren Kitchen (NSWIS Sydney Uni).

The intermediate sprint doubled as the first passage of the finish line and allowed the peloton a preview of the last three kilometres of the stage.

A handful of attacks followed but none had staying power. Orica-Scott assumed responsibility for controlling the chase.

"We probably did feel the pressure a little," noted Spratt. "We've had a really successful start to the season – our best ever. We knew the eyes would be on us. If a break needed to come back, it would be us that needed to do that, so that was also part of the plan to not be in a situation where we had to do a lot of work when it wasn't necessary. I think we did a good job with that."

Thirty kilometres from the finish, Orica-Scott flexed muscles at the head of the peloton with newly crowned Australian criterium Jessica Allen the first to take up the charge. Double Australian champion – road and time trial – Katrin Garfoot took over from Allen with Spratt offering assistance.

Lucy Bechtel (Specialized Women) and Beth Ann Orton (Hagens Berman Supermint) slipped away from the Orica-Scott stranglehold and gained 20-seconds it what was likely the day's longest breakaway before the finale.

A reduced peloton swallowed up the duo with 12-kilometres remaining.

Garfoot countered the breakaway's catch and fractured the peloton permanently. She was caught by a 30-rider group but jumped for a second time, setting the scene for Spratt's surge.

First Spratt and Buchanan, and then Spratt and Ensing, led the race with an animated chase group in their wake.

"Rushlee was away with Spratty," said Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare), who ultimately rounded out the stage podium. "When Rush got dropped out of that group, we could see her. We were about to catch her with maybe 500 metres to the top of the QOM.

"On the descent, somebody attacked and Ruth [Winder] went with that person," Hall explained. "Then somebody from Drops attacked, and I followed that. When we caught Ruth and the other rider, I didn't know who she was, I attacked straight away."

Hall just managed to hold her advantage over the peloton all the way to line. The American rounded out the podium at 59-seconds with Alexis Ryan (Canyon//SRAM) outsprinting Dani King (Cylance) for best of the rest. Ryan earned the best young rider's jersey for her efforts.

"We'll talk about it tonight, but I'd say the jersey isn't a goal," said Ryan. "We want to win a stage."

The Santos Women's Tour continues on Sunday with a stage two criterium in East End, Adelaide. The race is held on the same course as the People's Choice Classic and begins 90 minutes earlier. Bonus seconds come into play on Sunday with 3-2-1 seconds on offer for the intermediates sprints and 10-6-4 seconds for the top three on the stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:51:01 2 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:00:19 3 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 4 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:01 5 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 6 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott 7 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 8 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 9 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 11 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling 12 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 13 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 14 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 15 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 16 Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized 17 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team 19 Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush 20 Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush 21 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team 22 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini 24 Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott 25 Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden 26 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden 27 Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:01:47 28 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 29 Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5 30 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:02:05 31 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott 32 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:02:33 33 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 34 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 35 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team 36 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN 37 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team 38 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 39 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 40 Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 41 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 42 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 43 Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini 44 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized 45 Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 46 Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized 47 Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush 48 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 49 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 50 Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team 51 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden 52 Tessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team 53 Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 54 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 55 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized 56 Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush 0:02:36 57 Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:02:57 58 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling 59 Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team 60 Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 61 Madeleine Park (NZl) NZ National Team 62 Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team 63 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden 0:03:05 64 Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:03:13 65 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN 66 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 67 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 68 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden 69 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 70 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 71 Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Holden 72 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 73 Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 74 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott 75 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 76 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 77 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:03:18 78 Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 0:05:41 79 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:05:50 80 Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 0:06:08 81 Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 82 Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 83 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN 84 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott 85 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized 0:07:04 86 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 87 Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 88 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:10:13 89 Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team 0:10:37 90 Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 91 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:10:50 92 Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized 0:11:24 93 Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team 0:11:31 94 Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 95 Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team 0:12:22 96 Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 97 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush 0:12:45 98 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush 0:15:16 99 Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:17:06 DNF Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing DNF Aimee Ingram (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome DNS Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint

Sprint 1 - Mawson Rd, Meadows # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 6 pts 2 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 4 3 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 2

Sprint 2 - Mawson St, Meadows (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 10 pts 2 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 8 3 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 4

Mountain 1 - Paris Creek Rd, Paris Creek (CAT1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 24 pts 2 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 16 3 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica-Scott 8:35:05 2 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 3 Drops Cycling 0:01:01 4 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:47 5 Ale Cipollini 0:01:51 6 Rush 0:02:33 7 Holden 8 Canyon SRAM Racing 0:03:13 9 NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:03:19 10 Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:05 11 NZ National Team 12 Specialized 13 High5 Dream Team 14 Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:04:45 15 Wiggle High5 0:04:51 16 Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:07:02 17 Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 0:09:25

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:51:01 2 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:00:19 3 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 4 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:01 5 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 6 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott 7 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 8 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 9 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 11 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling 12 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 13 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 14 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 15 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 16 Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized 17 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team 19 Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush 20 Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush 21 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team 22 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini 24 Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott 25 Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden 26 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden 27 Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:01:47 28 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 29 Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5 30 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:02:05 31 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott 32 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:02:33 33 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 34 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 35 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team 36 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN 37 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team 38 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 39 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 40 Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 41 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 42 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 43 Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini 44 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized 45 Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 46 Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized 47 Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush 48 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 49 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 50 Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team 51 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden 52 Tessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team 53 Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 54 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 55 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized 56 Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush 0:02:36 57 Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:02:57 58 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling 59 Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team 60 Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 61 Madeleine Park (NZl) NZ National Team 62 Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team 63 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden 0:03:05 64 Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:03:13 65 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN 66 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 67 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 68 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden 69 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 70 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 71 Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Holden 72 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 73 Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 74 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott 75 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 76 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 77 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:03:18 78 Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 0:05:41 79 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:05:50 80 Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 0:06:08 81 Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 82 Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 83 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN 84 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott 85 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized 0:07:04 86 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 87 Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 88 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:10:13 89 Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team 0:10:37 90 Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 91 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:10:50 92 Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized 0:11:24 93 Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team 0:11:31 94 Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 95 Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team 0:12:22 96 Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 97 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush 0:12:45 98 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush 0:15:16 99 Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:17:06

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 10 pts 2 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 8 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 6 4 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 5 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 4 6 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 4 7 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 24 pts 2 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 16 3 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 4

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 2:52:02 2 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 3 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 5 Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team 6 Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott 7 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden 8 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:01:04 9 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:01:32 10 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team