Trending

Amanda Spratt solos to victory on Santos Women's Tour stage one

Orica-Scott's Australian summer domination continues

Image 1 of 23

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) celebrates her victory

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) celebrates her victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 23

The peloton in action on day 1 of the Women's Santos Tour

The peloton in action on day 1 of the Women's Santos Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 23

Alice Barnes (Drops)

Alice Barnes (Drops)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 23

Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott)

Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 23

Australian champion Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott)

Australian champion Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 23

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott)

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 23

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM)

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 23

The Wiggle-High5 team pose for a pre-race photo

The Wiggle-High5 team pose for a pre-race photo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 23

Daiva Tuslaite (Ale Cipollini)

Daiva Tuslaite (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 23

The Canyon-SRAM mechanic checks the bike over before racing kicks off

The Canyon-SRAM mechanic checks the bike over before racing kicks off
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 23

Newly crowned Australian champion Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott)

Newly crowned Australian champion Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 23

It was a happy Orica-Scott team post-stage

It was a happy Orica-Scott team post-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 23

Japanese riders Tsubasa Makise (Maaslandster Veris CCN) and Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle-High5)

Japanese riders Tsubasa Makise (Maaslandster Veris CCN) and Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 23

Overall race leader Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott)

Overall race leader Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 23

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) zips up the jersey

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) zips up the jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 23

Points leader Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott)

Points leader Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 23

Best young rider, Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM)

Best young rider, Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 23

Stage winner Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) on the podium

Stage winner Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 23

Post-race interview time for winner Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott)

Post-race interview time for winner Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 23

Australian champion Kat Garfoot (Orica-Scott) finishes in the bunch

Australian champion Kat Garfoot (Orica-Scott) finishes in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 23

Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini) celebrated second place

Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini) celebrated second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 23

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) had plenty time of celebrate her stage win

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) had plenty time of celebrate her stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 23

Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini), Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) and Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)

Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini), Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) and Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) launched what proved to be the race winning move with 10 kilometres remaining on the opening stage of the Santos Women's Tour. The Australian's attack was marked first by New Zealander Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) and then Dutchwoman Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini), but Spratt hit the three kilometre mark alone to solo to stage one victory in Meadows, a small town in the Adelaide Hills.

"It's a dream start," Spratt told Cyclingnews before podium presentations. "We've come here to win the overall, and we've got a stage win now as well.

"We didn't care who [in the team] got away as long as it was a move where we knew that person could get to the finish, win the stage and look good for the overall – all those factors," Spratt added. "That was the biggest goal for the team today, and I obviously I got away here."

The sting in the tail to the hilly finale of the 106.5-kilometre opening stage was the QOM on Paris Creek Road. The climb, 700-metres long with an 11 percent gradient, topped off just four kilometres from the end of the race and was expected to be decisive.

Spratt attacked on the undulating hills that served as a prelude to the steepest kicker. Her move was part of a pre-mediated Orica-Scott assault on the stage one finale.

"We were hoping for a little more wind," admitted Spratt. "We thought with 30-kilomtres to go we could put it in [the gutter] in the crosswinds. As it happened, there wasn't enough to do that, so we committed to our plan at 18-kilometres.

"Everyone was really committed to that plan, which was great," Spratt added. "We were attacking like crazy for the last 18-kilometres until something got away, which was me."

The peloton split into four distinct groups as the road rose, the pace picked up, and the attacks came thick and fast from Orica-Scott

"I was with Rushlee when I first got away," said Spratt. "We were rolling turns. I could tell she was suffering a little bit.

"Then Janneke, she was really strong coming across," Spratt added. "As soon as she got there, Janneke and I were working and Rushlee was sitting on, and then [Rushlee] got dropped. She was really suffering. Janneke and I were still working together."

On the steep slopes of the QOM climb, Spratt tested Ensing.

"She's quite a strong sprinter, and I wasn't really keen to take her to the finish line," Spratt explained. "She got back on on the downhill, and then I knew I had to attack her from the bottom of the final climb. That's what I did. I got a gap, and just threw everything I had at it all the way to the finish line."

Grimacing as she raised her hands in the air to celebrate, Spratt stopped the clock 19-seconds before Ensing reached the finish.

"That was probably the most painful last five kilometres I've ever done," said Spratt. "[Sport director] Gene [Bates], in the team meeting last night, he said to us, you know the number one goal is to win the stage and win with enough time to have a buffer for the overall. That's the best case scenario.

"I won solo, and I'm not sure how much time I've got but I hope it's enough," added Spratt, who had yet to see results at the time of this interview. "You know, there's not time bonuses in the road stages, only in the criteriums, which is a bit different. That's why we wanted to get a buffer as well."

How it Happened

The third edition of the Santo's Women's Tour began in Hanhndorf, Australia's oldest surviving German settlement. Eight UCI teams were amongst the 17-team, 102-rider start list.

The opening half of the race proved relatively quiet with the first attack coming from Kate Perry of Specialized Women's Racing just beyond the 20-kilometre mark. Orica-Scott controlled the chase, allowing Perry a 15-second gap, before closing in on her as the race hit a climb.

Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) won the intermediate sprint from Susanna Zorzi (Drops Cycling) and Lauren Kitchen (NSWIS Sydney Uni).

The intermediate sprint doubled as the first passage of the finish line and allowed the peloton a preview of the last three kilometres of the stage.

A handful of attacks followed but none had staying power. Orica-Scott assumed responsibility for controlling the chase.

"We probably did feel the pressure a little," noted Spratt. "We've had a really successful start to the season – our best ever. We knew the eyes would be on us. If a break needed to come back, it would be us that needed to do that, so that was also part of the plan to not be in a situation where we had to do a lot of work when it wasn't necessary. I think we did a good job with that."

Thirty kilometres from the finish, Orica-Scott flexed muscles at the head of the peloton with newly crowned Australian criterium Jessica Allen the first to take up the charge. Double Australian champion – road and time trial – Katrin Garfoot took over from Allen with Spratt offering assistance.

Lucy Bechtel (Specialized Women) and Beth Ann Orton (Hagens Berman Supermint) slipped away from the Orica-Scott stranglehold and gained 20-seconds it what was likely the day's longest breakaway before the finale.

A reduced peloton swallowed up the duo with 12-kilometres remaining.

Garfoot countered the breakaway's catch and fractured the peloton permanently. She was caught by a 30-rider group but jumped for a second time, setting the scene for Spratt's surge.

First Spratt and Buchanan, and then Spratt and Ensing, led the race with an animated chase group in their wake.

"Rushlee was away with Spratty," said Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare), who ultimately rounded out the stage podium. "When Rush got dropped out of that group, we could see her. We were about to catch her with maybe 500 metres to the top of the QOM.

"On the descent, somebody attacked and Ruth [Winder] went with that person," Hall explained. "Then somebody from Drops attacked, and I followed that. When we caught Ruth and the other rider, I didn't know who she was, I attacked straight away."

Hall just managed to hold her advantage over the peloton all the way to line. The American rounded out the podium at 59-seconds with Alexis Ryan (Canyon//SRAM) outsprinting Dani King (Cylance) for best of the rest. Ryan earned the best young rider's jersey for her efforts.

"We'll talk about it tonight, but I'd say the jersey isn't a goal," said Ryan. "We want to win a stage."

The Santos Women's Tour continues on Sunday with a stage two criterium in East End, Adelaide. The race is held on the same course as the People's Choice Classic and begins 90 minutes earlier. Bonus seconds come into play on Sunday with 3-2-1 seconds on offer for the intermediates sprints and 10-6-4 seconds for the top three on the stage.  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott2:51:01
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:00:19
3Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
4Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:01
5Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
6Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
8Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
9Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
10Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
11Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling
12Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
13Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
14Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
15Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
16Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized
17Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
19Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush
20Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush
21Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
22Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
23Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini
24Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
25Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
26Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
27Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni0:01:47
28Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
29Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5
30Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling0:02:05
31Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott
32Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:02:33
33Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
34Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
35Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team
36Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN
37Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
38Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
39Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
40Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
41Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
42Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
43Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
44Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized
45Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
46Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized
47Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush
48Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
49Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
50Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team
51Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden
52Tessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team
53Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
54Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
55Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized
56Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush0:02:36
57Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling0:02:57
58Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling
59Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team
60Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
61Madeleine Park (NZl) NZ National Team
62Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team
63Grace Brown (Aus) Holden0:03:05
64Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:03:13
65Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN
66Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
67Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
68Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
69Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
70Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
71Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Holden
72Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
73Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
74Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott
75Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
76Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
77Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:03:18
78Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome0:05:41
79Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:05:50
80Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome0:06:08
81Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
82Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
83Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN
84Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott
85Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized0:07:04
86Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
87Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
88Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:10:13
89Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team0:10:37
90Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
91Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:10:50
92Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized0:11:24
93Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team0:11:31
94Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
95Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team0:12:22
96Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
97Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush0:12:45
98Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush0:15:16
99Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:17:06
DNFAlena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
DNFAimee Ingram (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
DNSJessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint

Sprint 1 - Mawson Rd, Meadows
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini6pts
2Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling4
3Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni2

Sprint 2 - Mawson St, Meadows (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott10pts
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini8
3Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
4Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing4

Mountain 1 - Paris Creek Rd, Paris Creek (CAT1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott24pts
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini16
3Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
4Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-Scott8:35:05
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
3Drops Cycling0:01:01
4Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:47
5Ale Cipollini0:01:51
6Rush0:02:33
7Holden
8Canyon SRAM Racing0:03:13
9NSWIS Sydney Uni0:03:19
10Sho-Air Twenty200:04:05
11NZ National Team
12Specialized
13High5 Dream Team
14Hagens Berman / Supermint0:04:45
15Wiggle High50:04:51
16Maaslandster Veris CCN0:07:02
17Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome0:09:25

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott2:51:01
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:00:19
3Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
4Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:01
5Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
6Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
8Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
9Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
10Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
11Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling
12Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
13Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
14Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
15Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
16Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized
17Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
19Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush
20Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush
21Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
22Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
23Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini
24Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
25Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
26Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
27Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni0:01:47
28Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
29Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5
30Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling0:02:05
31Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott
32Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:02:33
33Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
34Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
35Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team
36Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN
37Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
38Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
39Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
40Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
41Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
42Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
43Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
44Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized
45Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
46Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized
47Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush
48Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
49Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
50Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team
51Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden
52Tessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team
53Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
54Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
55Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized
56Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush0:02:36
57Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling0:02:57
58Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling
59Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team
60Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
61Madeleine Park (NZl) NZ National Team
62Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team
63Grace Brown (Aus) Holden0:03:05
64Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:03:13
65Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN
66Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
67Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
68Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
69Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
70Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
71Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Holden
72Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
73Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
74Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott
75Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
76Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
77Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:03:18
78Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome0:05:41
79Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:05:50
80Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome0:06:08
81Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
82Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
83Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN
84Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott
85Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized0:07:04
86Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
87Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
88Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:10:13
89Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team0:10:37
90Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
91Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:10:50
92Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized0:11:24
93Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team0:11:31
94Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
95Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team0:12:22
96Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
97Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush0:12:45
98Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush0:15:16
99Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:17:06

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott10pts
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini8
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini6
4Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
5Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing4
6Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling4
7Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott24pts
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini16
3Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
4Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling4

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing2:52:02
2Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
3Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
5Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
6Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
7Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
8Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling0:01:04
9Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:01:32
10Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-Scott8:35:05
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
3Drops Cycling0:01:01
4Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:47
5Ale Cipollini0:01:51
6Rush0:02:33
7Holden
8Canyon Sram Racing0:03:13
9NSWIS Sydney Uni0:03:19
10Sho-Air Twenty200:04:05
11NZ National Team
12Specialized
13High5 Dream Team
14Hagens Berman / Supermint0:04:45
15Wiggle High50:04:51
16Maaslandster Veris CCN0:07:02
17Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome0:09:25

Latest on Cyclingnews