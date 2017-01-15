Santos Women's Tour: Wild wins Stage 2
Cylance Pro Cycling take 1-2
Cylance Pro Cycling went 1-2 in East End, Adelaide on the stage two of the Santos Women’s Tour with Kirsten Wild taking top honours in front of teammate Rachele Barbieri. Australian Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) rounded out the podium and moved into the sprint jersey.
“Amazing, huh?” Wild told reporters, including Cyclingnews, assembled in Victoria Park Racecourse immediately following her win. “It’s a good start. It might look easy. It wasn’t. It’s really special. It’s the first time we raced together except yesterday, and it really works.”
The 32.2-kilometre criterium is made up of 14 laps around a fast, flat 2.3-kilometre circuit. The lap suited the quickest in the field, and the stage is widely regarded as a shoo-in for the sprinters.
“Since I don’t have the best papers for the other stages, I thought, let’s take this one and the Tuesday one,” said Wild. “It’s really good to start the season with a win, with a new team, for me, it’s a new team. I think it’s really nice to start with a big win.”
Stage one winner Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) finished on bunch time to keep the ochre race leader’s jersey. Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini), second on Saturday’s stage, remains second overall at 19-seconds. Wild’s win and its accompanying bonus seconds saw her jump up to third overall, 50 seconds outside the race lead.
“It was quite hard, actually,” Spratt told journalists, including Cyclingnews, post-race. “It was pretty much straight from the gun there. It was not an easy race. The main aim was to save as much as possible and get through unscathed and ready for tomorrow, so mission achieved.”
With sprint points and bonus seconds (3, 2 and 1) available on laps four, eight and twelve, the intermediate sprints inspired much of the action. Hosking proved quickest on lap four and Lauren Kitchen, racing with the NSWIS Sydney Uni composite team, scooped up seconds on lap eight. Dani King (Cylance) won the third and final intermediate sprint.
“I tried the first one, but I didn’t want to put too much energy into it since the stage win is cooler,” said Wild. “For Dani, it’s really good to take some seconds in the GC.”
Between sprint laps, a number of teams sent riders up the road, but their efforts proved futile. No gap grew beyond a handful of seconds nor managed to last for more than a lap. The pace was too high during the final three laps for anyone to escape.
“I was together the whole time with Marta Tagliaferro and Dani King in the final,” said Wild. “In the last, I just went my own way.
“We worked really well together,” Wild added. “The lead-out did not work like we planned, but we stayed so much together. We planned with Rachele on me, and she finished second. It’s awesome.”
The Santos Women’s Tour continues on Monday with the race’s second road stage. The 92.4-kilometre day begins in Tanunda, finishes in Lyndoch and takes in two ascents of the Whispering Wall.
“We are confident that we can keep the jersey until the finish, and that’s obviously what we want to do, to win the overall, but tomorrow is still going to be a hard day,” said Spratt. “We raced on the circuit last year, and there were only seven at the finish. It’s forecasted to be a really hot day. Anything can happen, but we’re in a really strong position.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:43:57
|2
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|4
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
|5
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|6
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|7
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|8
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|9
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|10
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|12
|Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|14
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|15
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|16
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling
|17
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team
|18
|Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team
|19
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
|20
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|21
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|22
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
|23
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott
|24
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|25
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush
|26
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott
|27
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|28
|Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling
|29
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott
|30
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|31
|Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|32
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|33
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
|34
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
|35
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized
|37
|Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
|38
|Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|39
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|40
|Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|41
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|42
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling
|43
|Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
|44
|Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush
|45
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|46
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott
|47
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush
|48
|Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
|49
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|50
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|51
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|52
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|53
|Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|54
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|55
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|56
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|57
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|58
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Holden
|59
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team
|60
|Tessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|61
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|62
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush
|63
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|64
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|65
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|66
|Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|67
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|68
|Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|69
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden
|70
|Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|71
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|73
|Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|74
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|76
|Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|77
|Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|78
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|79
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized
|80
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
|81
|Madeleine Park (NZl) NZ National Team
|82
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized
|83
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush
|84
|Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|85
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling
|86
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
|87
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|88
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden
|89
|Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized
|90
|Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|91
|Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush
|92
|Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized
|0:00:15
|93
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|94
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:00:18
|95
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|96
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|0:01:28
|97
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|98
|Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized
|0:05:30
|99
|Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|0:06:00
|DNF
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Aimee Ingram (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|6
|pts
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|6
|pts
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|6
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4
|3
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|6
|4
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|2:11:51
|2
|Ale Cipollini
|3
|Drops Pro Cycling
|4
|NZ National Team
|5
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|7
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|8
|Orica-Scott
|9
|NSWIS Sydney Uni
|10
|Wiggle High5
|11
|Maaslandster Veris Ccn
|12
|Rush
|13
|Canyon Sram Racing
|14
|High5 Dream Team
|15
|Holden
|16
|Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|17
|Specialized
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3:34:58
|2
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:19
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|4
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:00:55
|5
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:59
|7
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:01:00
|9
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
|0:01:01
|11
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
|12
|Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized
|13
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling
|14
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
|16
|Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush
|17
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|18
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush
|19
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|20
|Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
|21
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|22
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|23
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|24
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
|26
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
|27
|Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:01:47
|28
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|29
|Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|30
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott
|0:02:05
|31
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling
|32
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:26
|33
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:02:33
|34
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|35
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|36
|Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
|38
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|39
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|40
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush
|41
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|42
|Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
|43
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|44
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|45
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|46
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|47
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team
|48
|Tessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|49
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden
|50
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|51
|Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|52
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized
|53
|Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized
|54
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized
|55
|Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush
|0:02:36
|56
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling
|0:02:57
|57
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team
|58
|Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling
|59
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|60
|Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|61
|Madeleine Park (NZl) NZ National Team
|62
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden
|0:03:05
|63
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:07
|64
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:03:13
|65
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|66
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|67
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott
|68
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
|69
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|70
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|71
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|72
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Holden
|73
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|74
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|0:03:18
|75
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:03:31
|76
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:39
|77
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|78
|Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|0:05:41
|79
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:05:50
|80
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:08
|81
|Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|82
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|83
|Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|84
|Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|85
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:07:04
|86
|Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|87
|Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized
|0:07:19
|88
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:10:28
|89
|Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team
|0:10:37
|90
|Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|91
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|0:10:50
|92
|Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:11:31
|93
|Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|94
|Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:12:22
|95
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush
|0:12:45
|96
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|0:13:50
|97
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush
|0:15:16
|98
|Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized
|0:16:54
|99
|Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|0:23:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|18
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|14
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott
|10
|5
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|8
|6
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|8
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4
|10
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
|4
|11
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
|4
|12
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|13
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|2
|14
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott
|24
|pts
|2
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|16
|3
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3:35:55
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
|4
|Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
|5
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
|7
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
|8
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling
|0:01:08
|9
|Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|10
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-Scott
|10:46:56
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|3
|Drops Pro Cycling
|0:01:01
|4
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|0:01:51
|6
|Rush
|0:02:33
|7
|Holden
|8
|Canyon Sram Racing
|0:03:13
|9
|NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:03:19
|10
|NZ National Team
|0:04:05
|11
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|12
|Specialized
|13
|High5 Dream Team
|14
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:04:45
|15
|Wiggle High5
|0:04:51
|16
|Maaslandster Veris Ccn
|0:07:02
|17
|Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|0:09:25
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy