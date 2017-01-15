Image 1 of 13 Kirsten Wild takes her first win of the road season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 13 Amanda Spratt retained her leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 13 Ruth Winder leads the young rider's classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 13 Chloe Hosking in the green points classification jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 13 Amanda Spratt also leads the queen of the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 13 Kirsten Wild steps onto the podium to collect her prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 13 Criterium national champion Jessica Allen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 13 The Orica-Scott team catch their breath after the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 13 Kirsten Wild is congratulated by her teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 13 Kirsten Wild celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 13 Kirsten Wild and Rachele Barbieri gave Cylance a 1-2 finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 13 Cylance were too strong for the others on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 13 Amanda Spratt throws her podium flowers to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cylance Pro Cycling went 1-2 in East End, Adelaide on the stage two of the Santos Women’s Tour with Kirsten Wild taking top honours in front of teammate Rachele Barbieri. Australian Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) rounded out the podium and moved into the sprint jersey.

“Amazing, huh?” Wild told reporters, including Cyclingnews, assembled in Victoria Park Racecourse immediately following her win. “It’s a good start. It might look easy. It wasn’t. It’s really special. It’s the first time we raced together except yesterday, and it really works.”

The 32.2-kilometre criterium is made up of 14 laps around a fast, flat 2.3-kilometre circuit. The lap suited the quickest in the field, and the stage is widely regarded as a shoo-in for the sprinters.

“Since I don’t have the best papers for the other stages, I thought, let’s take this one and the Tuesday one,” said Wild. “It’s really good to start the season with a win, with a new team, for me, it’s a new team. I think it’s really nice to start with a big win.”

Stage one winner Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) finished on bunch time to keep the ochre race leader’s jersey. Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini), second on Saturday’s stage, remains second overall at 19-seconds. Wild’s win and its accompanying bonus seconds saw her jump up to third overall, 50 seconds outside the race lead.

“It was quite hard, actually,” Spratt told journalists, including Cyclingnews, post-race. “It was pretty much straight from the gun there. It was not an easy race. The main aim was to save as much as possible and get through unscathed and ready for tomorrow, so mission achieved.”

With sprint points and bonus seconds (3, 2 and 1) available on laps four, eight and twelve, the intermediate sprints inspired much of the action. Hosking proved quickest on lap four and Lauren Kitchen, racing with the NSWIS Sydney Uni composite team, scooped up seconds on lap eight. Dani King (Cylance) won the third and final intermediate sprint.

“I tried the first one, but I didn’t want to put too much energy into it since the stage win is cooler,” said Wild. “For Dani, it’s really good to take some seconds in the GC.”

Between sprint laps, a number of teams sent riders up the road, but their efforts proved futile. No gap grew beyond a handful of seconds nor managed to last for more than a lap. The pace was too high during the final three laps for anyone to escape.

“I was together the whole time with Marta Tagliaferro and Dani King in the final,” said Wild. “In the last, I just went my own way.

“We worked really well together,” Wild added. “The lead-out did not work like we planned, but we stayed so much together. We planned with Rachele on me, and she finished second. It’s awesome.”

The Santos Women’s Tour continues on Monday with the race’s second road stage. The 92.4-kilometre day begins in Tanunda, finishes in Lyndoch and takes in two ascents of the Whispering Wall.

“We are confident that we can keep the jersey until the finish, and that’s obviously what we want to do, to win the overall, but tomorrow is still going to be a hard day,” said Spratt. “We raced on the circuit last year, and there were only seven at the finish. It’s forecasted to be a really hot day. Anything can happen, but we’re in a really strong position.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:43:57 2 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 4 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 5 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 6 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 7 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 8 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 9 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 10 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 12 Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team 14 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 15 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 16 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling 17 Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team 18 Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team 19 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team 20 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN 21 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN 22 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott 23 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 24 Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 25 Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush 26 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott 27 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 28 Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling 29 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott 30 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 31 Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 32 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 33 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden 34 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 35 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 36 Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized 37 Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini 38 Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 39 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 40 Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 41 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 42 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling 43 Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team 44 Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush 45 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN 46 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott 47 Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush 48 Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott 49 Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 50 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 51 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini 52 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 53 Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 54 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team 55 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 56 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN 57 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN 58 Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Holden 59 Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team 60 Tessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team 61 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 62 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush 63 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 64 Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 65 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 66 Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 67 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 68 Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 69 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden 70 Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 71 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 72 Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 73 Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 74 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 75 Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5 76 Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team 77 Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 78 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 79 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized 80 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden 81 Madeleine Park (NZl) NZ National Team 82 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized 83 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush 84 Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 85 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling 86 Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden 87 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 88 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden 89 Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized 90 Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team 91 Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush 92 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized 0:00:15 93 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 94 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:00:18 95 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:26 96 Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team 0:01:28 97 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:39 98 Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized 0:05:30 99 Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:06:00 DNF Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing DNF Aimee Ingram (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome

Lap 4 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 6 pts 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 2

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 6 pts 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 2

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 6 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott 4 3 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 2

Lap 14 (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 6 4 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 4

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cylance Pro Cycling 2:11:51 2 Ale Cipollini 3 Drops Pro Cycling 4 NZ National Team 5 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 Hagens Berman / Supermint 7 Sho-Air Twenty20 8 Orica-Scott 9 NSWIS Sydney Uni 10 Wiggle High5 11 Maaslandster Veris Ccn 12 Rush 13 Canyon Sram Racing 14 High5 Dream Team 15 Holden 16 Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 17 Specialized

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 3:34:58 2 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:00:19 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:50 4 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:00:55 5 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 6 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:59 7 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:01:00 9 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 10 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:01:01 11 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 12 Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized 13 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling 14 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team 16 Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush 17 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 18 Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush 19 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 20 Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott 21 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini 22 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team 23 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 24 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 25 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden 26 Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden 27 Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:01:47 28 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 29 Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5 30 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott 0:02:05 31 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling 32 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:02:26 33 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:02:33 34 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team 35 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 36 Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 37 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team 38 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN 39 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 40 Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush 41 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 42 Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini 43 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 44 Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 45 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 46 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 47 Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team 48 Tessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team 49 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden 50 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 51 Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 52 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized 53 Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized 54 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized 55 Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush 0:02:36 56 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:02:57 57 Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team 58 Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling 59 Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 60 Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team 61 Madeleine Park (NZl) NZ National Team 62 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden 0:03:05 63 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:07 64 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:03:13 65 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 66 Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 67 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott 68 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden 69 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN 70 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 71 Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 72 Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Holden 73 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 74 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:03:18 75 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:03:31 76 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:39 77 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:12 78 Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 0:05:41 79 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:05:50 80 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:08 81 Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 82 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN 83 Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 84 Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 85 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:07:04 86 Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 87 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized 0:07:19 88 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:10:28 89 Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team 0:10:37 90 Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 91 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:10:50 92 Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:11:31 93 Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team 94 Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:12:22 95 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush 0:12:45 96 Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team 0:13:50 97 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush 0:15:16 98 Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized 0:16:54 99 Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:23:06

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 18 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 14 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 10 5 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 8 6 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 7 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 8 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 9 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott 4 10 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 4 11 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 4 12 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 4 13 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 2 14 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 2

Queen of the Mountain Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 24 pts 2 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 16 3 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 4

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3:35:55 2 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:00:04 3 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 4 Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team 5 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 6 Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott 7 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden 8 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:01:08 9 Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 10 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team