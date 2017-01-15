Trending

Santos Women's Tour: Wild wins Stage 2

Cylance Pro Cycling take 1-2

Image 1 of 13

Kirsten Wild takes her first win of the road season

Kirsten Wild takes her first win of the road season
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 13

Amanda Spratt retained her leader's jersey

Amanda Spratt retained her leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 13

Ruth Winder leads the young rider's classification

Ruth Winder leads the young rider's classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 13

Chloe Hosking in the green points classification jersey

Chloe Hosking in the green points classification jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 13

Amanda Spratt also leads the queen of the mountains classification

Amanda Spratt also leads the queen of the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 13

Kirsten Wild steps onto the podium to collect her prize

Kirsten Wild steps onto the podium to collect her prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 13

Criterium national champion Jessica Allen

Criterium national champion Jessica Allen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 13

The Orica-Scott team catch their breath after the finish

The Orica-Scott team catch their breath after the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 13

Kirsten Wild is congratulated by her teammates

Kirsten Wild is congratulated by her teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 13

Kirsten Wild celebrates

Kirsten Wild celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 13

Kirsten Wild and Rachele Barbieri gave Cylance a 1-2 finish

Kirsten Wild and Rachele Barbieri gave Cylance a 1-2 finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 13

Cylance were too strong for the others on stage 2

Cylance were too strong for the others on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 13

Amanda Spratt throws her podium flowers to the crowd

Amanda Spratt throws her podium flowers to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cylance Pro Cycling went 1-2 in East End, Adelaide on the stage two of the Santos Women’s Tour with Kirsten Wild taking top honours in front of teammate Rachele Barbieri. Australian Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) rounded out the podium and moved into the sprint jersey.

“Amazing, huh?” Wild told reporters, including Cyclingnews, assembled in Victoria Park Racecourse immediately following her win. “It’s a good start. It might look easy. It wasn’t. It’s really special. It’s the first time we raced together except yesterday, and it really works.”

The 32.2-kilometre criterium is made up of 14 laps around a fast, flat 2.3-kilometre circuit. The lap suited the quickest in the field, and the stage is widely regarded as a shoo-in for the sprinters.

“Since I don’t have the best papers for the other stages, I thought, let’s take this one and the Tuesday one,” said Wild. “It’s really good to start the season with a win, with a new team, for me, it’s a new team. I think it’s really nice to start with a big win.”

Stage one winner Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) finished on bunch time to keep the ochre race leader’s jersey. Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini), second on Saturday’s stage, remains second overall at 19-seconds. Wild’s win and its accompanying bonus seconds saw her jump up to third overall, 50 seconds outside the race lead.

“It was quite hard, actually,” Spratt told journalists, including Cyclingnews, post-race. “It was pretty much straight from the gun there. It was not an easy race. The main aim was to save as much as possible and get through unscathed and ready for tomorrow, so mission achieved.”

With sprint points and bonus seconds (3, 2 and 1) available on laps four, eight and twelve, the intermediate sprints inspired much of the action. Hosking proved quickest on lap four and Lauren Kitchen, racing with the NSWIS Sydney Uni composite team, scooped up seconds on lap eight. Dani King (Cylance) won the third and final intermediate sprint.

“I tried the first one, but I didn’t want to put too much energy into it since the stage win is cooler,” said Wild. “For Dani, it’s really good to take some seconds in the GC.”

Between sprint laps, a number of teams sent riders up the road, but their efforts proved futile. No gap grew beyond a handful of seconds nor managed to last for more than a lap. The pace was too high during the final three laps for anyone to escape.

“I was together the whole time with Marta Tagliaferro and Dani King in the final,” said Wild. “In the last, I just went my own way.

“We worked really well together,” Wild added. “The lead-out did not work like we planned, but we stayed so much together. We planned with Rachele on me, and she finished second. It’s awesome.”

The Santos Women’s Tour continues on Monday with the race’s second road stage. The 92.4-kilometre day begins in Tanunda, finishes in Lyndoch and takes in two ascents of the Whispering Wall.

“We are confident that we can keep the jersey until the finish, and that’s obviously what we want to do, to win the overall, but tomorrow is still going to be a hard day,” said Spratt. “We raced on the circuit last year, and there were only seven at the finish. It’s forecasted to be a really hot day. Anything can happen, but we’re in a really strong position.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:43:57
2Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
4Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
5Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
6Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
7Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
8Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
9Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
10Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
11Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
12Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team
14Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
15Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
16Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling
17Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team
18Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team
19Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
20Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN
21Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN
22Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
23Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott
24Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
25Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush
26Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott
27Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
28Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling
29Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott
30Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
31Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
32Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
33Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
34Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
35Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
36Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized
37Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
38Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
39Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
40Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
41Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
42Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling
43Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
44Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush
45Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN
46Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott
47Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush
48Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
49Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
50Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
51Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini
52Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
53Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
54Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
55Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
56Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN
57Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN
58Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Holden
59Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team
60Tessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team
61Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
62Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush
63Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
64Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
65Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
66Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
67Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
68Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
69Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden
70Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
71Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
72Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
73Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
74Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
75Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5
76Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team
77Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
78Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
79Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized
80Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
81Madeleine Park (NZl) NZ National Team
82Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized
83Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush
84Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
85Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling
86Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
87Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
88Grace Brown (Aus) Holden
89Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized
90Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team
91Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush
92Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized0:00:15
93Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
94Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:00:18
95Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:26
96Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team0:01:28
97Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:39
98Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized0:05:30
99Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:06:00
DNFAlena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
DNFAimee Ingram (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome

Lap 4 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini6pts
2Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling2

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni6pts
2Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
3Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling2

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni6pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott4
3Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint2

Lap 14 (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling10pts
2Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling8
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini6
4Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling4

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cylance Pro Cycling2:11:51
2Ale Cipollini
3Drops Pro Cycling
4NZ National Team
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
6Hagens Berman / Supermint
7Sho-Air Twenty20
8Orica-Scott
9NSWIS Sydney Uni
10Wiggle High5
11Maaslandster Veris Ccn
12Rush
13Canyon Sram Racing
14High5 Dream Team
15Holden
16Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
17Specialized

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott3:34:58
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:00:19
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:50
4Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni0:00:55
5Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
6Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:59
7Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:01:00
9Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
10Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling0:01:01
11Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
12Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized
13Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling
14Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
15Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
16Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush
17Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
18Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush
19Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
20Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
21Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini
22Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
23Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
24Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
25Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
26Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
27Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni0:01:47
28Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
29Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5
30Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott0:02:05
31Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling
32Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:02:26
33Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:02:33
34Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team
35Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
36Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
37Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
38Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN
39Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
40Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush
41Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
42Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
43Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
44Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
45Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
46Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
47Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team
48Tessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team
49Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden
50Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
51Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
52Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized
53Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized
54Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized
55Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush0:02:36
56Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling0:02:57
57Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team
58Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling
59Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
60Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team
61Madeleine Park (NZl) NZ National Team
62Grace Brown (Aus) Holden0:03:05
63Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:07
64Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:03:13
65Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
66Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
67Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott
68Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
69Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN
70Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
71Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
72Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Holden
73Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
74Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:03:18
75Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:03:31
76Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:39
77Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:12
78Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome0:05:41
79Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:05:50
80Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:08
81Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
82Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN
83Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
84Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
85Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:07:04
86Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
87Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized0:07:19
88Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:10:28
89Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team0:10:37
90Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
91Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:10:50
92Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni0:11:31
93Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team
94Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty200:12:22
95Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush0:12:45
96Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team0:13:50
97Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush0:15:16
98Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized0:16:54
99Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:23:06

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini18pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni14
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling12
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott10
5Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini8
6Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
7Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling8
8Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
9Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott4
10Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling4
11Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling4
12Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing4
13Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint2
14Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling2

Queen of the Mountain Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott24pts
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini16
3Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
4Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling4

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3:35:55
2Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling0:00:04
3Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
4Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
5Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
6Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
7Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
8Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling0:01:08
9Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
10Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-Scott10:46:56
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
3Drops Pro Cycling0:01:01
4Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:47
5Ale Cipollini0:01:51
6Rush0:02:33
7Holden
8Canyon Sram Racing0:03:13
9NSWIS Sydney Uni0:03:19
10NZ National Team0:04:05
11Sho-Air Twenty20
12Specialized
13High5 Dream Team
14Hagens Berman / Supermint0:04:45
15Wiggle High50:04:51
16Maaslandster Veris Ccn0:07:02
17Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome0:09:25

