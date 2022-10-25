Amy Pieters walks for the first time since life-threatening training crash

Amy Pieters has walked for the first time as she continues her recovery from a severe head injury sustained in a training crash last December.

The Dutchwoman was in a coma until April after crashing during a national track team training camp in Spain. In recent months she has been continuing her recovery at the Daan Theeuwes Centrum, a facility dedicated to intensive neuro-rehabilitation.

On Wednesday, a post on her personal website confirmed that she had taken a major step forward in her progress, having walked for the first time since her accident.

"With a little help, she gets up from her chair and takes her own steps," read the update. "She walks for short moments when supported. This is what we like to see.

"Amy sets the pace. There are days when she doesn't want to show this again, and then there comes another day when she wants to stand, starts walking, and immediately makes a serious effort."

Pieters, who raced for SD Worx for six years before the accident, has also been able to cycle on a side-by-side tandem bicycle, though she isn't yet able to speak.

"Talking is not yet possible, which makes it difficult to explain herself," read the post. "Not being able to explain or express herself is sometimes a bit difficult for her and also for us. We take it for granted that she chooses her own moment. And that moment comes because suddenly she is standing!

"We now hear more and more soft sounds from her. Then we’re glad to hear from her.

"Sometimes we suddenly hear a small word clearly escape from her mouth. She does not repeat this yet, but it’s so nice and hopeful to hear her familiar voice in this spontaneously uttered word."

Among the various promising signs of progress, there have also been some setbacks including epileptic seizures.

"However, there are also moments of panic. Everything seems to be going a little better and then suddenly we are again confronted with the facts," read the post. "Amy had an epileptic seizure. Ambulance at the door and panic everywhere.

"The last time Amy had an epileptic seizure, she had a massive relapse. Probably by acting well and quickly and letting her sleep for a long time, Amy has no further serious consequences, apart from a considerable fatigue. Thank god.

"We must have patience and hope. We are convinced that Amy will show us some very beautiful things.

"We can’t thank the people often enough who help Amy. This also applies to her fellow rehabilitators, who continue to motivate each other positively. This strengthens everyone. But also thanks to the volunteers, therapists, doctors, friends, acquaintances, family and everyone who gives Amy a warm heart."