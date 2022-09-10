Amber Kraak on learning curve at Ceratizit Challenge

Amber Kraak (Team Jumbo-Visma) was one of the riders that went on the attack on stage 3 of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, going after eventual stage winner Grace Brown (FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope) and bridging to the Australian after a strong chase.

The two riders were up to 40 seconds ahead of the next group but were brought back by Team SD Worx who hoped for a sprint victory with Lotte Kopecky. Brown attacked again later on, jumping after Élise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), and that move made it to the finish. For Kraak, it was another learning experience after winning the mountain jersey at the Tour of Scandinavia and a second place at the Classic Lorient Agglomération.

“I attacked often, and that worked out a couple of times. When it came down to it, I wasn’t strong enough.

"I still lack the expertise to spend my energy at exactly the right moments. And sprinting in a small group is something I haven’t done often. I was boxed in and couldn’t go all-out, so I learned a bit in that area, too,” the rower-turned-cyclist explained.

Chabbey had initiated the winning move with a counterattack after Brown had shut down an earlier move. The 30-year-old Australian was very attentive again, immediately following the 29-year-old Swiss rider to form a duo at the front. The two had previously been in a late attack at the 2021 Vuelta a Burgos Féminas (then together with Team SD Worx’ Niamh Fisher-Black) and cooperated well to make it to the finish where, like in Burgos, Brown outsprinted Chabbey for the stage.

Earlier on the stage, Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) – who won the Classic Lorient Agglomération ahead of Kraak – had made several moves on the long but gradual Hoces de Bárcena climb. The Spanish champion attacked four times but would be reeled in again every time.

Despite there being over 30 km from the top of the climb to the finish, García was confident in herself and hoped to go all the way. But with no companions on her attacks, that was too hard a challenge.

“I always thought of going to the finish when I attacked. The stage was a bit too easy, but I felt very good and wanted to try it,” said García.

Finishing in 16th place, eight seconds behind the stage winner, her exertions were rewarded with the stage 3 combativity prize, and García will wear the accompanying white jersey on stage 4.