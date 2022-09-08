Women's road race to be final event at 2023 Glasgow World Championships

The elite women's road race will be the final event of the 2023 UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow, with the elite men's road race taking place a week earlier on August 6.

The UCI has unveiled the schedule of the 2023 Worlds, which will be the first such multi-discipline competition, with title races in road, track, mountain bike, para-cycling and BMX to be held across eleven days from August 3-13 of next year.

The multi-discipline Worlds, which sees a significant shift in the date of the road races, will be held quadrennially in the year preceding the Olympic Games.

While the UCI stated that the schedule of the elite road races would serve to showcase women’s cycling, the governing body acknowledged that the decision was also taken ensure "the best possible alignment with the UCI Road International Calendar, in particular with respect to their respective Tours de France."

