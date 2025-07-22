Alexis Magner 'amazingly OK' after being resuscitated following crash in last corner of final stage at Baloise Belgium Tour

US rider was reported to hit a lamppost in fall, with Charlotte Kool and Fien Van Eynde also going down close by

Alexis Magner (Cynisca Cycling) won her third consecutive Athens Twlight Criterium in 2025, her sister Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) finishing third
Alexis Magner (Cynisca Cycling) won her third consecutive Athens Twlight Criterium in 2025, her sister Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) finishing third (Image credit: Adam Koble)

USPro criterium silver medalist Alexis Magner was taken to hospital in Belgium for surgery after crashing near the finish line Sunday on the final day of the Ladies Baloise Tour.

The 30-year-old American was said to be "amazingly OK" on Tuesday, as her husband Ty Magner had joined her in Belgium at hospital and posted an update to her Instagram account.

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

