Medical checks reveal Rebecca Henderson raced to Australian mountain bike title with fractured shoulder

By published

Out for Oceania Championships and Brazil World Cup after crashing on first lap in brutal conditions Sunday but still claiming 12th consecutive elite cross-country national title

Rebecca Henderson (Orbea Factory) after crossing the line to claim victory at the 2025 GWM Mountain Bike National Championships at Mt Buller
Rebecca Henderson (Orbea Factory) after crossing the line to claim victory at the 2025 GWM Mountain Bike National Championships at Mt Buller (Image credit: Matt Rousu / AusCycling)

Rebecca Henderson (Orbea Factory) may have just taken a 12th consecutive elite cross-country title in a row on Sunday at the GWM Mountain Bike National Championships, but it was pain rather than joy plastered across her face as she slumped to the ground clutching her shoulder immediately after overcoming Isabella Flint (Cervélo Australia Off-Road) in the sprint that decided the tight battle. 

The 33-year-old was feeling the impact of a crash in the opening lap of the race and after medical checks the reason for her pained expression was crystal clear – it turned out that she had raced to victory in the brutal wet and windy conditions with a fractured shoulder.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) and Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) on stage 2 of the Tour of Tasmania, the third round of the ProVelo Super League 2025

ProVelo Super League Q-Tour preview: The final battle to decide who gets the Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla-Jayco spots
Milan-San Remo Women 2025 contenders - Lotte Kopecky, Elisa Longo Borghini, Demi Vollering

Milan-San Remo Women 2025 contenders - Lotte Kopecky, Demi Vollering face off in revived Monument, but could a surprise winner take all?
Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) and Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) on stage 2 of the Tour of Tasmania, the third round of the ProVelo Super League 2025

ProVelo Super League Q-Tour preview: The final battle to decide who gets the Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla-Jayco spots
See more latest
Most Popular
Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) and Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) on stage 2 of the Tour of Tasmania, the third round of the ProVelo Super League 2025
ProVelo Super League Q-Tour preview: The final battle to decide who gets the Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla-Jayco spots
Jasper Philipsen on the attack in the finale of Nokere Koerse
Milan-San Remo now a question mark for Jasper Philipsen after fall in Nokere Koerse
The Tour circus will descend on the UK in 2027
Scotland snags Grand Départ for first time in history as both men's and women's Tour de France set for UK start in 2027
Mattias Skjelmose back training indoors just a few days after his heavy crash (l) at Paris-Nice
'Helmet saved me from serious head trauma' - Mattias Skjelmose resumes training just days after heavy Paris-Nice crash
ALTO DA FOIA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 20 Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 2 a 1776km stage from Lagoa to Alto da Foia 869m on February 20 2025 in Alto da Foia Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Geraint Thomas called up to ride Milan-San Remo for Ineos Grenadiers in final season before retirement
2024 Milan-San Remo: Pogačar descends the Poggio
UAE management say Tadej Pogačar is 'getting better each day' for Milan-San Remo following Strade Bianche crash
A battered and bruised Magnier crosses the line after crashing twice on the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico
Double crash for Paul Magnier leaves Soudal-QuickStep without 20-year-old leader for Milan-San Remo
Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard reacts prior to the start of the 5th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 203,3 km between Saint-Just-en-Chevalet and La CÃ´te-Saint-AndrÃ©, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard to miss Volta a Catalunya after Paris-Nice crash
SALASSA ITALY MARCH 13 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education EasyPost competes in the breakaway competes during the 105th MilanoTorino 2024 a 177km one day race from Rho to Salassa 346m on March 13 2024 in Salassa Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
How to watch Milano-Torino – Live streams, TV channels
One of the early breakaway groups passes through the start/finish area in downtown Golden on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.
'Tour of Colorado' pro stage race in development by UK company for US launch in 2026