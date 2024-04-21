'A history marker' - Grace Brown brings FDJ-SUEZ, Australia a Monument victory at Liège

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Brown joins O'Grady, Hayman, Goss and Gerrans on the list of Australian Monument winners

Grace Brown of Australia and Team FDJ-Suez celebrates at podium as race winner during the 8th Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2024
Grace Brown of Australia and Team FDJ-Suez celebrates at podium as race winner during the 8th Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace Brown's victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège marked two historical moments in cycling. She brought FDJ-SUEZ its first Monument win since its inception in 2006 and became the first woman from Australia to win one of cycling's Monuments. 

Brown now joins the prestigious list of Monument winners from Australia which includes Stuart O'Grady (Paris-Roubaix 2007), Mathew Hayman (Paris-Roubaix 2016), Matthew Goss (Milan-San Remo 2011) and Simon Gerrans (Milan-San Remo 2012 and Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2014).

