'A bit unique' - Australian elite men's squad eyes golden opportunities on demanding World Championships course

By published

Jai Hindley and Jay Vine are likely leaders for the elite men's road team in the absence of Ben O'Connor

Jai Hindley (Australia) leads a group with Oscar Onley (Great Britain) and Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) just behind
Jai Hindley represented Australia in the 2024 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia may be one of the less high-profile teams for the elite men's events in the upcoming UCI Road World Championships - but as became very evident once again last year, their rivals rule them out at their peril, while the squad themselves are confident of an optimum performance.

Last year, Australia enjoyed an excellent Road World Championships, securing silver with Neve Bradbury in the women's U23 road race category, gold in the mixed team time trial event, and again in the elite women's time trial with Grace Brown. Ben O'Connor rounded out the week with a notably surprising silver medal in the elite men’s road race.

While the West Australian has a much more uneven track record in one-day racing than in multi-day events, he came through strongly in the raggedly fought late battle to stand next to winner Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) on the podium.

O'Connor is not taking part in this year's race "for various reasons", as he told Cyclingnews during the Vuelta a España, but Australia are nonetheless fielding a well-rounded eight-man elite squad both for the time trial - where Luke Plapp and Jay Vine will be gunning for top results - as well as the road race.

"We're an under-the-radar team, if I'm honest, but it's just like in the Worlds last year, where we had a really strong team and we got a guy on the podium at the end," Jai Hindley told reporters whilst en route to fourth overall in the recent Vuelta a España.

"It's interesting, because no one really knows how it can pan out, with so many climbing metres, some cobbles… everyone will be interested in what the course is really like."

"I think everyone going for the Worlds will have done something at altitude, whether it's immediately before that," - with Plapp, who has done through August training specifically at the same altitude in the Pyrenees as the Rwanda course - “or even if you're doing the Vuelta, directly before that, so they'll have the benefits of that. But the altitude in itself will only make the racing harder.

"So I'm looking forward to going there and just supporting whoever my leaders are, do whatever I can in the early and middle part of the race.”

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.