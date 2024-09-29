'This is for Aussie cycling, not just for me' - Ben O'Connor puts Australia on top of World Championship medal table

Ben O'Connor (Australia) took second to Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) in the elite men's world championships road race

Gerry Ryan gave Ben O'Connor a celebratory hug behind the UCI Road World Championship podium. The Jayco-AlUla team owner and long-time supporter of Australian cycling was happy that O'Connor had won the silver medal in the men's road race, happy that Australia had topped the medal table, and no doubt especially happy that O'Connor would race for Jayco-AlUla in 2025.

The Perth-born rider crowned a superb 2024 season in Zurich. It included fourth place in the Giro d'Italia, a hard-fought second overall in the Vuelta a Espana after two weeks in the leader's jersey and a world title in the Mixed Relay time trial with his Australian teammates. He will not race again for Decathlon-AG2R, preferring to end his season and rest up for the 2025 season.

O'Connor's silver medal in the men's road race lifted Australia above Belgium in the final UCI Road World Championships medal table. Grace Brown won gold in the women's time trial and then Australia won the Mixed Relay time trial. Neve Bradbury won the silver medal in the under-23 women's road race.

To come out with second is a huge, huge result for me and for the Aussie team," O'Connor said, his huge silver medal hanging over his green and gold jersey.

'This is for Aussie cycling, not just for me'

Professional riders rarely race with their national team and are often rivals all season yet come together when they pull on the green and gold.

"Camaraderie is one of the traits in the nation," O'Connor said.

"We had plenty of chats as a team for this race. There's no egos, we've all done results during our careers, we all know where we stand and our strengths and how to play it."

O'Connor had a tough two weeks after finishing the punishing Vuelta but his teammates motivated him.

"The boys were knocking my head that I was good. I didn't really feel like that at the start," he admitted.

Jay Vine was in the early attack and the other riders played a waiting game when Pogačar surged away with 100km to go.

Michael Matthews was a protected rider but when he struggled, O'Connor was free to ride for himself. He dug deep to make the key selection on the climbs and then survived the big attacks from Remco Evenepoel, Mathieu van der Poel and others.

Knowing that he was not a fast finisher, O'Connor had to make a late attack.

"It's something I've done all my career, it was perfect timing," O'Connor explained calmly.

"I had plenty of big, big moves I had to do early to close gaps and so to get in front. The worst was when Remco and Mas were trying to get across Marc Hirschi. It was horrible but I survived it, so I had my chance. I found a great moment and when you get a great moment like that, you have to commit to it."

"I was in good company on the podium. I've done well in races as well this year, so it's a fitting podium that I'm really proud of. I'm a very happy man. Tadej has the rainbow jersey but second is a world-class one-day result for me."