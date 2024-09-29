'This is for Aussie cycling, not just for me' - Ben O'Connor puts Australia on top of World Championship medal table

Perth-born rider attacked in the final kilometres to finish on podium with Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel

(From L) Second-placed Australia&#039;s Ben O&#039;Connor, winner Slovenia&#039;s Tadej Pogacar and third-placed Netherlands&#039; Mathieu van der Poel celebrate during the podium ceremony of the men&#039;s Elite Road Race cycling event as part of the UCI 2024 Road World Championships, in Zurich, on September 29, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Ben O'Connor (Australia) took second to Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) in the elite men's world championships road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerry Ryan gave Ben O'Connor a celebratory hug behind the UCI Road World Championship podium. The Jayco-AlUla team owner and long-time supporter of Australian cycling was happy that O'Connor had won the silver medal in the men's road race, happy that Australia had topped the medal table, and no doubt especially happy that O'Connor would race for Jayco-AlUla in 2025.

The Perth-born rider crowned a superb 2024 season in Zurich. It included fourth place in the Giro d'Italia, a hard-fought second overall in the Vuelta a Espana after two weeks in the leader's jersey and a world title in the Mixed Relay time trial with his Australian teammates. He will not race again for Decathlon-AG2R, preferring to end his season and rest up for the 2025 season.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.