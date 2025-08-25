Thumbs-up for Vuelta a España GC bid for Ben O'Connor but thumbs-down to 2025 World Championships

2024 World's road race silver medallist and Vuelta runner-up throws hat in ring for 2025 Grand Tour overall bid

Team Jayco-AlUla&#039;s Australian rider Ben O&#039;Connor arrives to compete in the first stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 183 km race between Torino - Reggia di Venaria and Novara, in Italy&#039;s Piemonte region, on August 23, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Team Jayco-AlUla's Australian rider Ben O'Connor prior to the stage 1 start of the Vuelta a España in Torino-Reggia di Venaria, Italy (Image credit: Getty Images)

A year after he blew the Vuelta a España apart with a gutsy long-distance break that netted him two weeks in the lead and a final podium place in Madrid, Ben O'Connor has confirmed that he is back in the running for the Vuelta overall again.

A strong ride on stage 2 to Limone Piemonte, O'Connor remained well within the group of main favourites, lying 13th at 16 seconds behind leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

"I came here feeling pretty good after the Tour, I had a great time here in the Vuelta a España last year, I missed a little bit on the GC in the Tour last year, so it's time to get the GC done here," O'Connor explained.

