2017 UCI Road World Championships elite women's time trial start times
Neben last at 16:54 local time
Defending champion Amber Neber (USA) will be the last rider to start in Tuesday's 21.1 kilometre Worlds time trial in Bergen. The American, who also won the title in 2008, will roll out of the start house at 16:54:30 local time as the 54th and last starter.
There will be 90-second intervals between the riders on the course that starts and finishes in Bergen.
The first rider off will also be an American with Lauren Stephens getting proceedings underway at 15:35. Olympic road race champion Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) is the second rider to start and is considered a favourite for the podium. American Chloe Dygert makes her debut in the elite ranks and will be a rider to watch. The 20-year-old was a dual junior road and time trial champion at her home Worlds in 2015 and in March, won the Track Worlds individual pursuit title. Dygert will be the third American to start at 16:26 with Tayler Wiles also selected for the time trial and will start at 15:59.
Dutchwoman Annemiek Van Vleuten will be the next rider off after Dygert and is gunning for a time trial and road race double. 2015 World champion Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) at 16:44 is another rider capable of challenging for the gold medal. Villumsen will be followed by Italian Elisa Longo Borghini, Lotta Lepisto (Finland), Lisa Brennauer (Germany), and Olympic medallist Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia).
Last year's bronze medallist, Katrin Garfoot (Australia) is the third last starter with Ellen van Dijk, silver in Doha 2016, the penultimate starter. Neben will then be the final rider to leave the start house with the 42-year-old aiming to move into outright second on the all-time list of tie trial world champions behind Jeannie Longo of France.
Start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start times
|1
|Lauren Stephens (United States Of America)
|15:35:00
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
|15:36:30
|3
|Selam Amha Gerefiel (Ethiopia)
|15:38:00
|4
|Varvara Fasoi (Greece)
|15:39:30
|5
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel)
|15:41:00
|6
|Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)
|15:42:30
|7
|Justina Jovaisyte (Lithuania)
|15:44:00
|8
|Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark)
|15:45:30
|9
|Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)
|15:47:00
|10
|Thea Thorsen (Norway)
|15:48:30
|11
|Juliette Labous (France)
|15:50:00
|12
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|15:51:30
|13
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|15:53:00
|14
|Lisa Morzenti (Italy)
|15:54:30
|15
|Sari Saarelainen (Finland)
|15:56:00
|16
|Trixi Worrack (Germany)
|15:57:30
|17
|Tayler Wiles (United States Of America)
|15:59:00
|18
|Ksenia Tcymbaliuk (Russian Federation)
|16:00:30
|19
|Antri Christoforou (Cyprus)
|16:02:00
|20
|Eyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Ethiopia)
|16:03:30
|21
|Eleni Michalista Tsavari (Greece)
|16:05:00
|22
|Jer Ling Serene Lee (Singapore)
|16:06:30
|23
|Eileen Burns (Ireland)
|16:08:00
|24
|Omer Shapira (Israel)
|16:09:30
|25
|Aurelie Halbwachs (Mauritius)
|16:11:00
|26
|Aranza Valentina Villalon Sanchez (Chile)
|16:12:30
|27
|Brenda Santoyo Perez (Mexico)
|16:14:00
|28
|Martina Ritter (Austria)
|16:15:30
|29
|Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia)
|16:17:00
|30
|Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
|16:18:30
|31
|Olga Shekel (Ukraine)
|16:20:00
|32
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spain)
|16:21:30
|33
|Aurela Nerlo (Poland)
|16:23:00
|34
|Daiva Tuslaite (Lithuania)
|16:24:30
|35
|Chloe Dygert (United States Of America)
|16:26:00
|36
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|16:27:30
|37
|Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)
|16:29:00
|38
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
|16:30:30
|39
|Marlen Reusser (Switzerland)
|16:32:00
|40
|Vita Heine (Norway)
|16:33:30
|41
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (France)
|16:35:00
|42
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada)
|16:36:30
|43
|Hannah Barnes (Great Britain)
|16:38:00
|44
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)
|16:39:30
|45
|Eri Yonamine (Japan)
|16:41:00
|46
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa)
|16:42:30
|47
|Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
|16:44:00
|48
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
|16:45:30
|49
|Lotta Pauliina Lepisto (Finland)
|16:47:00
|50
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|16:48:30
|51
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)
|16:50:00
|52
|Katrin Garfoot (Australia)
|16:51:30
|53
|Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
|16:53:00
|54
|Amber Leone Neben (United States Of America)
|16:54:30
