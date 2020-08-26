Tour de France countdown: 3 days to go – Live

Refresh

Meanwhile, there's other racing to do before the Tour, namely the UEC European Championships. Follow live coverage of the men's road race here.

Bahrain McLaren's Merida Reacto IV (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Meanwhile, Josh Croxton has whipped up an wide-ranging tech preview, taking a look at the bikes, components and accessories we can expect to see at the Tour.



Tour de France bikes: A comprehensive tech preview

Teams will be holding their pre-Tour press conferences in the coming days, starting this afternoon. Look out for news from Astana, Israel Start-Up Nation, Team Ineos and more later on today.

There's also this Nairo Quintana, the end of his time at Movistar and his new beginning at Arkéa-Samsic by Barry Ryan. A tale of two teams: Nairo Quintana and the revival of a Tour de France dream

We have a couple of Tour features up already today. Dan Benson has analysed Bahrain McLaren's Tour de France team, which will be led by Mikel Landa. It's a sea change from last year's squad, with only three riders retained, while 30-time stage winner Mark Cavendish was not selected. Analysing Bahrain McLaren's Tour de France squad