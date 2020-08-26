European Championships: Elite Men's Road Race – Live report

Refresh

This is the Belgian team, which also has different sprint options in Jasper Philipsen and Jasper Stuyven, with Oliver Naesen there as an alternative to Greg van Avermaet. Cheer for our boys @GregVanAvermaet @sepvanmarcke @Ottovergaerde @VCampenaerts @JasperPhilipsen @Jasperstuyven @Xandro_Meurisse @OliverNaesen #EuroRoad20 #belgiancycling pic.twitter.com/qA7jZP6VhiAugust 26, 2020

A total of 142 riders have started. Other DNS are Jempy Drucker (Luxembourg) and Patrick Gamper (Austria).

With the Tour de France due to start on Saturday, a number of big-name riders are missing from the final start list. However it will still be a finally balanced race as the likes of Greg van Avermaet and Mathieu van der Poel try to stop the likes of Arnaud Demare of France and Italy's Giacomo Nizzolo from winning a sprint finish.

Arnaud Demare leads the French team on home turf. He was given protected status ahead of Nacer Bouhanni after his recent run of victories. We will see if the powerful Groupama-FDJ sprinter can handle the rolling circuit around Plouay. #EuroRoad20 | Menée par des coureurs d'expérience, l'équipe de France espère décrocher le maillot étoilé en Bretagne 🇪🇺🚩 Départ à 12h📏 177,45 km📺 13h40 - @France3tv | @Eurosport_FR pic.twitter.com/HJ0S8vjmUcAugust 26, 2020

It seems there is at least one non-starter. Team Nippo Delko have announced that due to a a suspect COVID-19 case, their rider Eduard Grosu will not start as part of the Romanian team.

Belgique 🇧🇪 et Italie 🇮🇹 en première ligne à Plouay #EuroRoad20 pic.twitter.com/c8fEAZOClcAugust 26, 2020

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, we can see the Belgian and Italian teams on the front of the start grid.

The rain of yesterday has moved away from Brittany and were set for a dry 177km race.