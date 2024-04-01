Rebuilding a destroyed rider - Longo Borghini dedicates Tour of Flanders win to trainer

By James Moultrie
published

‘He was the one that had faith in me, always believing that I could come back and come back strong’ says Italian champion

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) wins the 2024 Tour of Flanders
Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) wins the 2024 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last season women’s cycling was dominated by SD Worx-Protime, but Elisa Longo Borghini believes Lidl-Trek would have been right alongside them had not injury and illness hampered her and much of her team in 2023  - and the Italian champion's Tour of Flanders win just reinforced that feeling.

“Last year was a very unfortunate time for us. I think if we had not had so much bad luck with injuries and sicknesses all season long, you would have seen the same as in 2024,” said Longo Borghini in her winner’s press conference. 

