Will this bike win today's stage of the Tour de France? Jasper Philipsen's unreleased Canyon Aeroad

The Belgian sprint star is riding an unreleased Canyon Aeroad CFR at this year's Tour de France

The third stage of the Tour de France today is the first opportunity for the race's sprinters to claim victory. It is the third day of the Italian Grand Deépart, and winds its way from the start in Piacenza to Turin, covering 230.8km before the race heads back into France. 

Belgian sprint star Jasper Philipsen, already a winner of six stages of the Tour and the green jersey in 2023, will surely be aiming for victory today. His Alpecin-Deceuninck team will be doing all they can to ensure the stage ends in a sprint shootout. 

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.