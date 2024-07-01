Will this bike win today's stage of the Tour de France? Jasper Philipsen's unreleased Canyon Aeroad

The third stage of the Tour de France today is the first opportunity for the race's sprinters to claim victory. It is the third day of the Italian Grand Deépart, and winds its way from the start in Piacenza to Turin, covering 230.8km before the race heads back into France.

Belgian sprint star Jasper Philipsen, already a winner of six stages of the Tour and the green jersey in 2023, will surely be aiming for victory today. His Alpecin-Deceuninck team will be doing all they can to ensure the stage ends in a sprint shootout.

Philipsen's Alpecin team are sponsored by German brand Canyon, and the entire team is aboard an as-yet-unreleased Canyon Aeroad, which was first spotted at the Critérium du Dauphiné earlier this summer. Cyclingnews' Associate Editor Josh Croxton is on the ground at the Tour, compiling a bumper Tour de France Grand Départ tech gallery, and amid the chaos of driving from hotel to hotel, he managed to grab Philipsen's bike and take some shots ahead of the race kick-off in Florence on Saturday.

Unlike Lidl-Trek, who played with onlookers by putting both Madone and Emonda stickers on their latest new bike (spoiler: it was the new Madone), the 'Aeroad' model name sticker on the top tube removes any potential doubt of what this new bike is exactly. Although, that much was already evident from the similarities to the existing Aeroad.

This bike appears to have received refinements, rather than a huge overhaul, the headtube area, seatstay - seat tube junction and chainstays appear to have received attention, and it looks like there's a new integrated Canyon handlebar that has a stem with a negative slope, we assume to make the front end of Canyon's aero race bike even faster. This is marked up as the CP0049, different to the CP0015 used by pros with the existing Aeroad, and also different from the already-spotted CP0039 'Gear Groove' handlebar that was launched alongside the Grizl.

Philipsen looks to have a custom-painted bike alongside his teammate Mathieu van der Poel. The silver and chrome stands out compared to his teammate's purple and blue bikes. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Let's start at the front end, Dura-Ace C50 wheels fitted with Vittoria's 28mm Corsa Pro tyres, a section of inner tube covers the fork leg transponder, as is common amongst various teams. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Spot the chrome 'Aeroad' on the top tube, surely this is a new model, or is it there to put us off the scent? I think it's safe to assume the former is correct. The way the head tube steps up to elongate the top tube profile is one of the biggest visual changes from the existing Aeroad. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The handlebar is width adjustable via two pairs of Torx bolts, the same as the existing Aeroad's Canyon handlebar. The Canyon computer mount is also 3D printed. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

A front-on shot of the bars, note the negative stem slope of the stem for a more aggressive position. An aero top section is also said to be worth around 10 watts over a round one, a big gain for pro riders. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

A slammed and aggressive front end for Philipsen, the headtube junction looks slightly deeper in this shot. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Who doesn't love a big chromo logo? (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets for the team, this bike is fitted with 40-54T size chainrings. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

No mistaking whose this bike is. The seatpost clamp bolt has been relocated to the top tube on this model, using a Torx bolt and 5Nm torque rating. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

A nice look at the top tube, seat tube junction which features some different profiling, a neat number hold keeps things uncluttered on the seatpost too. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

