'The Classic that suits me best' - Jasper Philipsen aims for top Paris-Roubaix result despite lingering crash concerns

Former double Roubaix runner-up teammate of leading favourite Mathieu van der Poel

2024 Paris-Roubaix: Jasper Philipsen celebrates taking second behind teammate Mathieu van der Poel
2024 Paris-Roubaix: Jasper Philipsen celebrates taking second behind teammate Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sight of Mathieu van der Poel applauding from the centre of the velodrome as Jasper Philipsen outsprinted his rivals for a repeat second place behind his Dutch teammate was one of the most memorable of the 2024 edition of Paris-Roubaix. And while Van der Poel is once again a surefire key contender for next Sunday, Philipsen himself is hoping for a top result. 

Following his bad crash in Nokere Koerse earlier this spring, just a few days after his stunning triumph at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and third place in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Philipsen recently seemed to be hitting top form again this week with a second place in Scheldeprijs behind Tim Merlier.

