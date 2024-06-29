MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

A new Van Rysel bike, unusual tyres, a UCI-illegal helmet, and a million custom paint jobs: Over 80 nerdy tech photos from the Tour de France Grand Départ

By
published

Three days worth of tech nerdery from Florence as the Tour de France gets underway

Tour de France tech gallery
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It only feels like yesterday that we were bringing you tech content from Paris-Roubaix, but the Tour de France is officially upon us and I've been in Florence for three days, racing from team hotel to team hotel, much like the Netflix crew I bumped into on Thursday who were fitting GoPros to a dozen teams's cars. 

I won't list them all, but some of the highlights include the UAE hotel, where I saw Tadej Pogačar's Colnago V4Rs with a few new techy tricks hidden in plain sight; the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale hotel, where an all-new Van Rysel aero bike was spotted, of which there are a handful of close-up detail shots below. 

This is subscriber exclusive content and can only be viewed if you have an active subscription with us.

Join now to access our subscriber exclusive content and have unlimited access to all our usual content with no limits

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1