Larry Warbasse 'didn't hesitate' in move to continue career with Tudor Pro Cycling for 2025

US rider switches to Swiss ProTeam to support new leaders Alaphilippe and Hirschi

Larry Warbasse crosses the finish line at the 2024 Il Lombardia, his final race with Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Grand Tour veteran Larry Warbasse confirmed Friday he will make a switch from Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale to Tudor Pro Cycling in 2025, continuing his pro cycling career for a 13th season.

The one-year contract for Warbasse completed the roster for the Swiss ProTeam, who have 30 riders. He adds another dimension of climbing and versatility to a deep group looking to support newly signed team leaders Julian Alaphilippe, the two-time road race World Champion, and Marc Hirshi, a stage winner at the Tour de France and runner-up at the 2024 Amstel Gold Race. Both were confirmed in August with three-year contracts for the Swiss team's high aspirations beginning in 2025.

