Tour de France winners bikes: A gallery
Special yellow, green, and polka dot bikes on show on the final stage of the Tour
In past editions of the Tour de France, we’ve seen the leaders of the four jerseys often be presented with a special edition bike in a paint scheme that matches the jerseys even before the midway point of the race. This year it was only Jasper Philipsen we saw on a green Canyon Aeroad ahead of the final stage, but as night follows day we saw a commemorative polka dot Trek Madone wheeled out for Giulio Ciccone and a yellow Cervelo S5 for overall winner Jonas Vingegaard for the final stage into Paris. Personally, I feel giving the best climber a commemorative aero bike over the lightweight Emonda he’d been using all race was a bit odd, but given the Parcours, and the larger canvas that deep aero tubes afford, it’s understandable.
It’s not only just special paint that makes these winners' bikes one-offs. There’s usually a slew of commemorative components on show too. We’ve got tip-top galleries of each, though this year Tadej Pogacar again was left without an all-white Colnago.
All yellow Cervelo S5
We’ve been given access to both studio shots of Jonas’ yellow bike, and some from the stage itself, with some interesting differences between the two. The obvious commonality between the two is clearly that the frame and forks are all yellow, in contrast to the already custom team bike he was using for the rest of the race (when he wasn’t on the lighter R5, at least). In the studio, there are custom yellow wheel decals on his Reserve wheels, a gold Sram cassette and flat-top chain, and yellow Sram logos on his brake levers.
On the stage itself, he opted for a silver chain though, and cassette, with a 1x setup. This makes sense given the more or less flat profile of the stage. 1x is becoming more common, but as we picked out in our tech trends from the Tour piece, it’s yet to make an impact in terms of stage wins. His cranks, for the final stage, were decked out with yellow Sram logos too, to match the levers. The classic yellow bar tape was also rolled out for the final stage, though no yellow saddle to match (criminal!). Curiously, given the stage profile, he opted for a shallower set of wheels than those seen in the studio.
Spotty Trek Madone
Giulio Ciccone spent three weeks mopping up KOM points aboard his Trek Emonda, so naturally a polka-dot Madone was in order for Paris. As per Jonas’ Cervelo, it’s bold, but not overdone, with just a polka dot paint job for the frameset, and red logos for his Sram levers and crank arms. The fact that the dots have been arranged so they line up with the fork legs is a classy touch to be sure. No red tape for the bars, and a black saddle, and neither were red or spotty logos placed over the standard Bontrager logos on the deep Aeolus wheels. This is probably a wise move, as the dotty bikes can look very busy very fast.
Interestingly Ciccone has clearly asked his mechanics to swap the standard integrated bar and stem for a separate set-up so that, despite the aero trappings of the Madone, the contact points still feel familiar to his climbing bike. Also, as touch points go, a custom set of Time Xpro pedals is a very cool icing on the cake.
Lean green Aeroad machine
Finally, we get to the most familiar of the commemorative bikes: Jasper Philipsen’s green Canyon Aeroad. He’d been using this for the majority of the race, presumably after it became clear he’d be more or less untouchable in the fight for the green jersey, despite the best efforts of the breakaway to deny him adding a further two stage wins to his tally of four.
Despite being the most used of the three bikes it’s the least adorned with green features. The team paint scheme for the bikes is simple as it is, so a block green colour for the frame and forks was all that was required. Personally, I think it’s a lovely green, much better than the green of the jersey itself, which caused a great deal of consternation amongst the fanbase, having changed this year from a more classic ‘green’ green.
The only real extra green detail is a green skin for his Wahoo bike computer, and green heat shrink on the fork leg to secure his race timing chip.
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr.
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael
