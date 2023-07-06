Mathieu van der Poel's Tour de France bike: An all white, all new Aeroad
The as yet unreleased new Canyon Aeroad in a monochromatic guise
We've spotted Dutch megastar of cycling Mathieu van der Poel aboard a new model of the Canyon Aeroad since Milan San Remo in the spring. Since that race he's always been on the matte metallic red bike, but for the Tour de France it's been swapped out for an optic white model. It is, to all intents and purposes, the same bike, but its the first time we've been allowed hands-on time with it since getting up close and personal with it at the Tour of Flanders.
A truly prolific winner in his own right, it seems that Van der Poel has swapped roles at the Tour to become the outstanding lead-out rider in the peloton, going all-in to help his teammate Jasper Philipsen rack up stage wins and green jersey points. The duo are perhaps the best sprint combination in the world right now, despite Philipsen being on the older (current) model of the Aeroad.
For now, though, let's delve into this all white speed machine. If this tickles your fancy then be sure to head back and look over the other pro bikes we've documented from the Tour this year, included Fred Wright's Merida Reacto, Jonas Vingegaard's Cervelo S5, and Mads Pederson's Trek Madone with the wildest paintjob of any bike at the race.
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage making his own frames and components as a part time framebuilder, restoring old mountain bikes, or walking his collie in the Lake District.
Height: 182cm
Weight: 72Kg
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, 1988 Specialized Rockhopper, Stooge Mk4, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross
