Tour de France winners and losers: Picnic-PostNL WorldTour relegation worries lessened with Oscar Onley's points haul

UAE Team Emirates-XRG earn almost twice as much as any other team in Tour de France prizes

Overall winner UAE Team Emirates - XRG team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (C) wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, second-placed Team Visma - Lease a bike team's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (L), and third-placed Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe team's German rider Florian Lipowitz (R) celebrate on the podium after the 21st and final stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 132.3 km between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris Champs-Élysees, on July 27, 2025.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Tour de France had far higher stakes than just prize money in 2025, with the race representing the most lucrative event of the year in terms of the UCI points that are critical for teams if they want to be in the WorldTour next year.

Only the top 18 teams will be allowed to earn WorldTour licenses after the UCI instituted a promotion/relegation system in 2019 that factors in team ranking totals over three years as a 'sporting criteria'.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Team

Total Prizes

% Prizes

UCI Points

UAE Team Emirates XRG

€701,280.00

30.50%

4535

Visma-Lease a Bike

€383,150.00

16.66%

4205

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

€190,490.00

8.28%

2345

Picnic PostNl

€124,430.00

5.41%

1990

Lidl-Trek

€103,770.00

4.51%

1280

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

€84,880.00

3.69%

1325

EF Education-Easypost

€76,080.00

3.31%

1120

Soudal Quickstep

€72,810.00

3.17%

1375

Alpecin-Deceuninck

€69,920.00

3.04%

1355

Uno-X Mobility

€68,300.00

2.97%

1315

Arkea-B&B Hotels

€58,760.00

2.56%

1055

Bahrain Victorious

€55,700.00

2.42%

725

Ineos Grenadiers

€51,650.00

2.25%

1030

Jayco Alula

€44,830.00

1.95%

885

Intermarché-Wanty

€32,300.00

1.40%

385

Tudor

€30,490.00

1.33%

785

XDS Astana Team

€29,240.00

1.27%

790

Totalenergies

€28,360.00

1.23%

580

Groupama-FDJ

€24,640.00

1.07%

765

Lotto

€20,240.00

0.88%

475

Movistar

€16,830.00

0.73%

470

Israel-Premier Tech

€15,640.00

0.68%

320

Cofidis

€15,510.00

0.67%

155

