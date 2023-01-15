These are the 2023 Cyclocross National Champions
The Cyclocross National Champions for 2023 were crowned this weekend across Europe, with many of the races taking place in perfect conditions - rain and mud. Cyclingnews brings a synopsis of the champions from the elite, under-23 and junior categories.
In Belgium, the heart of cyclocross, fans turned out in droves to witness Michael Vanthourenhout taking his first title over Laurens Sweeck, while Sanne Cant added to her record to complete 14 straight women's championship victories.
In the Netherlands, Puck Pieterse and Lars van der Haar slogged through the deep mud of Zaltbommel to take the elite titles, while in France, Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën) called his fifth victory there "a huge satisfaction".
"I have struggled a bit the past few weeks with a tough schedule. I did it that way to challenge myself against the best so that I could progress more, and that has paid off today," Venturnin said. "Fabien (Doubey) was very strong, but I didn't give up until the end. I used my strengths on the most difficult parts to impose myself."
Hélène Clauzel overcame a long history of near-misses to take the women's elite race. "This jersey had to be mine one day!", she said. "I will have it in Besançon [World Cup] in two weeks, that means a lot to me. I can already imagine! It's special Besançon, it's like home... I dreamed about it, I thought about it for months and I finally managed to have it, it's just magic."
She had under-23 MTB World Champion Line Burquier just behind in the closing lap and wasn't sure of the victory until she crossed the line.
"I felt Line's pressure, everyone told me she was coming, I saw that she wasn't far away at the end, I was starting to have leg cramps, but I said to myself 'it's for me, you must have no regrets'. You had to give everything and if she picked me on the line I would have had a lot of regrets, but this time it's for me."
In Great Britain, Zoe Bäckstedt soloed to victory to take both the elite and under-23 titles, while Cameron Mason won the men's elite and Joseph Blackmore the under-23s.
Alessandra Keller earned a second-straight title in cyclocross in Switzerland. "Those were real cyclo-cross conditions today. It was challenging, deep, slippery and muddy and Rebekka Estermann challenged me all the way to the finish. So I am happy that everything went according to plan and I can wear the champion's jersey for another year."
In the men's event, Timon Rüegg scored an upset victory over favourite Kevin Kuhn, with Lars Forster also getting ahead of the former champion for second.
Spaniard Felipe Orts took home his fifth national title, Silvia Persico repeated in Italy, Kata Blanka Vas took another elite title in Hungary, and Michael Boroš also won his fifth title in the Czech Republic.
2023 Elite Cyclocross Champions
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Elite Women
|Elite Men
|Australia
|Rebecca Locke
|Tom Chapman
|Austria
|Nadja Heigl
|Daniel Federspiel
|Belgium
|Sanne Cant
|Michael Vanthourenhout
|Canada
|Ava Holmgren
|Tyler Clark
|Chile
|Evelyn Muñoz Jaramillo
|Patricio Campbell Vilches
|Croatia
|Czech Republic
|Kristýna Zemanová
|Michael Boroš
|Denmark
|Caroline Bohé
|Sebastian Fini Castensen
|Estonia
|Mari-Liis Mõttus
|Frank Aron Ragilo
|Finland
|Anniina Ahtosalo
|Aku Koivistoinen
|France
|Hélène Clauzel
|Clement Venturini
|Germany
|Judith Crahl
|Sascha Weber
|Great Britain
|Zoe Bäckstedt
|Cameron Mason
|Hungary
|Kata Blanka Vas
|Márton Dina
|Iceland
|Björg Hákonardóttir
|Ingvar Omarsson
|Ireland
|Maria Larkin
|Italy
|Silvia Persico
|Filippo Fontana
|Japan
|Sae Ogawa
|Hijiri Oda
|Lithuania
|Inga Paplauskė
|Venantas Lašinis
|Luxembourg
|Maria Schreiber
|Raphael Kocklemann
|Netherlands
|Puck Pieterse
|Lars van der Haar
|New Zealand
|Amy Hollamby
|Jacob Turner
|Norway
|Elisabeth Sveum
|Mats Tubaas Glende
|Poland
|Dominika Wlodarczyk
|Marek Konwa
|Portugal
|Ana Santos
|Roberto Ferreira
|Romania
|Suzanne Hilbert
|Jozsef-Attila Malnasi
|Slovakia
|Viktória Chladoňová
|Martin Haring
|Spain
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco
|Felipe Orts Lloret
|Sweden
|Tilda Hylén
|David Risberg
|Switzerland
|Alessandra Keller
|Timon Rüegg
|USA
|Clara Honsinger
|Curtis White
2023 Under-23 Cyclocross Champions
|Header Cell - Column 0
|U23 Women
|U23 Men
|Australia
|Talia Simpson
|Declan Trezise
|Austria
|Belgium
|Witse Meeussen
|Canada
|Emilly Johnston
|Luke Valenti
|Chile
|Croatia
|Czech Republic
|Denmark
|Estonia
|Finland
|France
|Martin Groslambert
|Germany
|Hannes Degenkolb
|Great Britain
|Zoe Backstedt
|Joseph Blackmore
|Hungary
|Iceland
|Ireland
|Italy
|-
|Filippo Agostinacchio
|Japan
|Shingen Yunoki
|Lithuania
|Luxembourg
|Mats Wenzel
|Netherlands
|Leonie Bentveld
|Tibor del Grosso
|New Zealand
|Norway
|Poland
|Portugal
|Beatriz Guerra
|Alexandre Montez
|Romania
|Eduard Kubat
|Slovakia
|Spain
|Gonzalo Inguanzo Macho
|Sweden
|Switzerland
|Monique Halter
|Dario Lillo
|USA
|Madigan Munro
|Andrew Strohmeyer
2023 Junior Cyclocross Champions
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Junior Women
|Junior Men
|Australia
|Ruby Dobson
|Levi Dougherty
|Austria
|Nora Fischer
|Dominik Hödlmoser
|Belgium
|Fleur Moors
|Viktor Vandenberghe
|Canada
|Isabella Holmgren
|Ian Ackert
|Chile
|Croatia
|Czech Republic
|Jakub Kuba
|Denmark
|Estonia
|Karolin Surva
|Markus Mäeuibo
|Finland
|Viivi Turpeinen
|Kasper Borremans
|France
|Lise Klaes
|Léo Bisiaux
|Germany
|Great Britain
|Imogen Wolff
|Seb Grindley
|Hungary
|Regina Bruchner
|Zsombor Takács
|Iceland
|Ireland
|Italy
|Valentina Corvi
|Samuel Scappini
|Japan
|Aika Hiyoshi
|Sho Takahashi
|Lithuania
|Tadas Baranauskas
|Luxembourg
|Netherlands
|Lauren Molengraaf
|Keije Solen
|New Zealand
|Maria Laurie
|Coen Nicol
|Norway
|Malin Karlsen
|Aksel Laforce
|Poland
|Portugal
|Tomás Gaspar
|Romania
|Wendy Bunea
|Victor-Alexandru Aron
|Slovakia
|Matthias Schwarzbacher
|Spain
|Marta Cano Espinosa
|Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua
|Sweden
|Stina Kagevi
|Paul Greijus
|Switzerland
|Jana Glaus
|Nicolas Halter
|USA
|Kaya Musgrave
|AJ August
