These are the 2023 Cyclocross National Champions

By Laura Weislo
published

The Belgian champion's jersey and gold medal on Michael Vanthourenhout
The Cyclocross National Champions for 2023 were crowned this weekend across Europe, with many of the races taking place in perfect conditions - rain and mud. Cyclingnews brings a synopsis of the champions from the elite, under-23 and junior categories.

In Belgium, the heart of cyclocross, fans turned out in droves to witness Michael Vanthourenhout taking his first title over Laurens Sweeck, while Sanne Cant added to her record to complete 14 straight women's championship victories.

In the Netherlands, Puck Pieterse and Lars van der Haar slogged through the deep mud of Zaltbommel to take the elite titles, while in France, Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën) called his fifth victory there "a huge satisfaction".

"I have struggled a bit the past few weeks with a tough schedule. I did it that way to challenge myself against the best so that I could progress more, and that has paid off today," Venturnin said. "Fabien (Doubey) was very strong, but I didn't give up until the end. I used my strengths on the most difficult parts to impose myself."

Hélène Clauzel overcame a long history of near-misses to take the women's elite race. "This jersey had to be mine one day!", she said. "I will have it in Besançon [World Cup] in two weeks, that means a lot to me. I can already imagine! It's special Besançon, it's like home... I dreamed about it, I thought about it for months and I finally managed to have it, it's just magic."

She had under-23 MTB World Champion Line Burquier just behind in the closing lap and wasn't sure of the victory until she crossed the line.

"I felt Line's pressure, everyone told me she was coming, I saw that she wasn't far away at the end, I was starting to have leg cramps, but I said to myself 'it's for me,  you must have no regrets'. You had to give everything and if she picked me on the line I would have had a lot of regrets, but this time it's for me."

In Great Britain, Zoe Bäckstedt soloed to victory to take both the elite and under-23 titles, while Cameron Mason won the men's elite and Joseph Blackmore the under-23s.

Alessandra Keller earned a second-straight title in cyclocross in Switzerland. "Those were real cyclo-cross conditions today. It was challenging, deep, slippery and muddy and Rebekka Estermann challenged me all the way to the finish. So I am happy that everything went according to plan and I can wear the champion's jersey for another year."

In the men's event, Timon Rüegg scored an upset victory over favourite Kevin Kuhn, with Lars Forster also getting ahead of the former champion for second.

Spaniard Felipe Orts took home his fifth national title, Silvia Persico repeated in Italy,  Kata Blanka Vas took another elite title in Hungary, and Michael Boroš also won his fifth title in the Czech Republic.

2023 Elite Cyclocross Champions

Header Cell - Column 0 Elite WomenElite Men
AustraliaRebecca LockeTom Chapman
AustriaNadja HeiglDaniel Federspiel
BelgiumSanne CantMichael Vanthourenhout
CanadaAva HolmgrenTyler Clark
ChileEvelyn Muñoz Jaramillo Patricio Campbell Vilches
Croatia  
Czech RepublicKristýna ZemanováMichael Boroš
DenmarkCaroline BohéSebastian Fini Castensen
EstoniaMari-Liis Mõttus Frank Aron Ragilo
FinlandAnniina AhtosaloAku Koivistoinen
FranceHélène ClauzelClement Venturini
GermanyJudith CrahlSascha Weber
Great BritainZoe BäckstedtCameron Mason
HungaryKata Blanka VasMárton Dina
IcelandBjörg HákonardóttirIngvar Omarsson
IrelandMaria Larkin 
ItalySilvia PersicoFilippo Fontana
JapanSae OgawaHijiri Oda
LithuaniaInga PaplauskėVenantas Lašinis
LuxembourgMaria SchreiberRaphael Kocklemann
NetherlandsPuck Pieterse Lars van der Haar
New ZealandAmy HollambyJacob Turner
NorwayElisabeth SveumMats Tubaas Glende
PolandDominika WlodarczykMarek Konwa
PortugalAna SantosRoberto Ferreira
RomaniaSuzanne HilbertJozsef-Attila Malnasi
SlovakiaViktória ChladoňováMartin Haring
SpainLucia Gonzalez BlancoFelipe Orts Lloret
SwedenTilda HylénDavid Risberg
SwitzerlandAlessandra KellerTimon Rüegg
USAClara HonsingerCurtis White

2023 Under-23 Cyclocross Champions

Header Cell - Column 0 U23 WomenU23 Men
AustraliaTalia SimpsonDeclan Trezise
Austria  
Belgium Witse Meeussen
CanadaEmilly JohnstonLuke Valenti
Chile  
Croatia  
Czech Republic  
Denmark  
Estonia  
Finland  
France Martin Groslambert
Germany Hannes Degenkolb
Great BritainZoe BackstedtJoseph Blackmore
Hungary  
Iceland  
Ireland  
Italy-Filippo Agostinacchio
Japan Shingen Yunoki
Lithuania  
Luxembourg Mats Wenzel
NetherlandsLeonie Bentveld Tibor del Grosso
New Zealand  
Norway  
Poland  
PortugalBeatriz GuerraAlexandre Montez
Romania Eduard Kubat
Slovakia  
Spain Gonzalo Inguanzo Macho
Sweden  
SwitzerlandMonique HalterDario Lillo
USAMadigan MunroAndrew Strohmeyer

2023 Junior Cyclocross Champions

Header Cell - Column 0 Junior WomenJunior Men
AustraliaRuby DobsonLevi Dougherty
AustriaNora Fischer Dominik Hödlmoser
BelgiumFleur Moors Viktor Vandenberghe
CanadaIsabella HolmgrenIan Ackert
Chile  
Croatia  
Czech Republic Jakub Kuba
Denmark  
EstoniaKarolin SurvaMarkus Mäeuibo
FinlandViivi TurpeinenKasper Borremans
FranceLise KlaesLéo Bisiaux
Germany  
Great BritainImogen WolffSeb Grindley
HungaryRegina BruchnerZsombor Takács
Iceland  
Ireland  
ItalyValentina CorviSamuel Scappini
JapanAika HiyoshiSho Takahashi
Lithuania Tadas Baranauskas
Luxembourg  
NetherlandsLauren Molengraaf Keije Solen
New ZealandMaria Laurie Coen Nicol
NorwayMalin KarlsenAksel Laforce
Poland  
Portugal Tomás Gaspar
RomaniaWendy BuneaVictor-Alexandru Aron
Slovakia Matthias Schwarzbacher
SpainMarta Cano Espinosa Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua
SwedenStina KageviPaul Greijus
SwitzerlandJana Glaus Nicolas Halter
USAKaya MusgraveAJ August

