These are the 2023 Cyclocross National Champions

The Cyclocross National Champions for 2023 were crowned this weekend across Europe, with many of the races taking place in perfect conditions - rain and mud. Cyclingnews brings a synopsis of the champions from the elite, under-23 and junior categories.

In Belgium, the heart of cyclocross, fans turned out in droves to witness Michael Vanthourenhout taking his first title over Laurens Sweeck, while Sanne Cant added to her record to complete 14 straight women's championship victories.

In the Netherlands, Puck Pieterse and Lars van der Haar slogged through the deep mud of Zaltbommel to take the elite titles, while in France, Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën) called his fifth victory there "a huge satisfaction".

"I have struggled a bit the past few weeks with a tough schedule. I did it that way to challenge myself against the best so that I could progress more, and that has paid off today," Venturnin said. "Fabien (Doubey) was very strong, but I didn't give up until the end. I used my strengths on the most difficult parts to impose myself."

Hélène Clauzel overcame a long history of near-misses to take the women's elite race. "This jersey had to be mine one day!", she said. "I will have it in Besançon [World Cup] in two weeks, that means a lot to me. I can already imagine! It's special Besançon, it's like home... I dreamed about it, I thought about it for months and I finally managed to have it, it's just magic."

She had under-23 MTB World Champion Line Burquier just behind in the closing lap and wasn't sure of the victory until she crossed the line.

"I felt Line's pressure, everyone told me she was coming, I saw that she wasn't far away at the end, I was starting to have leg cramps, but I said to myself 'it's for me, you must have no regrets'. You had to give everything and if she picked me on the line I would have had a lot of regrets, but this time it's for me."

In Great Britain, Zoe Bäckstedt soloed to victory to take both the elite and under-23 titles, while Cameron Mason won the men's elite and Joseph Blackmore the under-23s.

Alessandra Keller earned a second-straight title in cyclocross in Switzerland. "Those were real cyclo-cross conditions today. It was challenging, deep, slippery and muddy and Rebekka Estermann challenged me all the way to the finish. So I am happy that everything went according to plan and I can wear the champion's jersey for another year."

In the men's event, Timon Rüegg scored an upset victory over favourite Kevin Kuhn, with Lars Forster also getting ahead of the former champion for second.

Spaniard Felipe Orts took home his fifth national title, Silvia Persico repeated in Italy, Kata Blanka Vas took another elite title in Hungary, and Michael Boroš also won his fifth title in the Czech Republic.

2023 Elite Cyclocross Champions

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Elite Women Elite Men Australia Rebecca Locke Tom Chapman Austria Nadja Heigl Daniel Federspiel Belgium Sanne Cant Michael Vanthourenhout Canada Ava Holmgren Tyler Clark Chile Evelyn Muñoz Jaramillo Patricio Campbell Vilches Croatia Czech Republic Kristýna Zemanová Michael Boroš Denmark Caroline Bohé Sebastian Fini Castensen Estonia Mari-Liis Mõttus Frank Aron Ragilo Finland Anniina Ahtosalo Aku Koivistoinen France Hélène Clauzel Clement Venturini Germany Judith Crahl Sascha Weber Great Britain Zoe Bäckstedt Cameron Mason Hungary Kata Blanka Vas Márton Dina Iceland Björg Hákonardóttir Ingvar Omarsson Ireland Maria Larkin Italy Silvia Persico Filippo Fontana Japan Sae Ogawa Hijiri Oda Lithuania Inga Paplauskė Venantas Lašinis Luxembourg Maria Schreiber Raphael Kocklemann Netherlands Puck Pieterse Lars van der Haar New Zealand Amy Hollamby Jacob Turner Norway Elisabeth Sveum Mats Tubaas Glende Poland Dominika Wlodarczyk Marek Konwa Portugal Ana Santos Roberto Ferreira Romania Suzanne Hilbert Jozsef-Attila Malnasi Slovakia Viktória Chladoňová Martin Haring Spain Lucia Gonzalez Blanco Felipe Orts Lloret Sweden Tilda Hylén David Risberg Switzerland Alessandra Keller Timon Rüegg USA Clara Honsinger Curtis White

2023 Under-23 Cyclocross Champions

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U23 Women U23 Men Australia Talia Simpson Declan Trezise Austria Belgium Witse Meeussen Canada Emilly Johnston Luke Valenti Chile Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Martin Groslambert Germany Hannes Degenkolb Great Britain Zoe Backstedt Joseph Blackmore Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy - Filippo Agostinacchio Japan Shingen Yunoki Lithuania Luxembourg Mats Wenzel Netherlands Leonie Bentveld Tibor del Grosso New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Beatriz Guerra Alexandre Montez Romania Eduard Kubat Slovakia Spain Gonzalo Inguanzo Macho Sweden Switzerland Monique Halter Dario Lillo USA Madigan Munro Andrew Strohmeyer

2023 Junior Cyclocross Champions