Puck Pieterse solos to Dutch elite women's cyclocross title
Alvarado and Van Empel round out podium in Zaltbommel
Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is the new Dutch elite women's cyclocross champion after soloing to victory in the mud of Zaltbommel on Sunday afternoon.
The 20-year-old inherited the title from 2022 winner Marianne Vos with a ride which saw her come to the line 26 seconds ahead of her trade teammate Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado. Fem Van Empel (Jumbo-Visma) was third at 39 seconds, while Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took fourth at a mammoth 2:16 down.
The podium trio had been at the front of the race until the midway point of the third of four laps, at which point Pieterse decided to make her move and put in an acceleration. Neither Alvarado nor Van Empel could match the attack, though both continued to ride in pursuit.
Pieterse, though, would not be caught. At the beginning of the final lap, her advantage was already up at 28 seconds, a comfortable lead which was enough to see her race to the finish with no mistakes to seal her title.
More to come...
