The Musette: retro kit, tan sidewalls and more

Image 1 of 6 SMS Santini's replica of the ADR-Agrigel-Bottecchia kit that Greg LeMond wore to 1989 Tour de France victory (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 6 A close look at the ADR-Agrigel-Bottecchia jersey which is available in sizes up to 8XL (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 6 The stiff carbon sole has been upgraded from the entry level Dorica shoes from dhb (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 6 The dhb Dorica carbon road shoes look and feel like a shoe twice their price (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 6 The Fusion5 Performance tyres from Hutchinson look great, feel supple, and were a cinch to fit (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 6 The Velosock is an affordable, simple way to protect both bike and home when storing your pride and joy indoors (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

The Musette is Cyclingnews’ weekly look at some of the world’s best cycling gear. We’ll take a look at pro-level equipment, bikes and components, alongside some of the most desirable clothing and newest accessories in the sport.



Scroll down for this week’s look at dhb's affordable carbon fibre road shoes, a retro jersey that honours the 30th anniversary of Greg LeMond's 1989 Tour de France victory, a new pair of tan-walled performance tyres from Hutchinson and a simple way to keep your dirty bike away from your clean carpets.

dhb Dorica carbon road shoes

The dhb Dorica shoes might be a mid-level offering in the dhb shoe range - a step up from their entry level nylon-soled Dorica - but they have an undeniable high-end look and feel about them thanks to their classically styled, lace-up construction and minimalist design.

Hundreds of small ventilation holes run the length of the synthetic upper, across the tongue, and on either side of the ankle, and there are a further three mesh-covered vents built into the sole.

The sole itself is made from carbon fibre which is stiff, yet pliant enough to accommodate those with delicate feet. The full carbon 3K weave also really helps to complement the Dorica's premium aesthetics.

While these shoes are (currently) white, they are also available in a camo colourway, just in case you don't fancy cleaning them after every ride. Dhb recommend going for a size down when buying, and after trying a pair on, we agree.

ADR / Agrigel / Bottecchia replica jersey

The 1989 Tour de France is widely considered to be one of the greatest Tours de France in history. After 3000km and 87 hours of racing, the race came down to the final 25km time trial in Paris where Greg LeMond, riding for ADR - Agrigel - Bottecchia, secured the yellow jersey, beating Laurent Fignon into second place by just eight seconds. To commemorate the 30th anniversary, SMS Santini have faithfully reproduced a replica of the ADR Team jersey, with modern-day cues such as a zipped rear pocket, and a silicon waist gripper. There is also a long-sleeved version available, as well as a similarly styled casquette (featured) and weather proof phone case.

SMS Santini are currently the clothing sponsor of Trek-Segafredo, and although they didn't reach the heights of 1989's GC win, they did spend two days in the yellow jersey courtesy of Giulio Ciccone's efforts. In fact, LeMond himself stated that this year, we bore witness to the best Tour de France in a long time.

The jersey is available in sizes ranging from XS up to 8XL from Prendas Ciclismo.

Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance 11Storm tyres

The Hutchinson Fusion5 tyres are available in a number of guises: you can choose from All Season, Performance or Galactik. The Galactik is the fastest and lightest of the three, at the detriment of puncture resistance and durability. The All Season offers greater puncture protection but gains weight and rolling resistance in the process. We have a pair of the Performance variant, which provides a happy compromise between speed, durability, weight and protection.

There are both tubeless and traditional clincher tyre options, with a choice of 23c, 25c and 28c widths, as well as a choice of sidewall colours. We opted for 25c tube-type with tan sidewalls, which at 210g per tyre, is five grams more than the all-black version. A worthy exchange we feel, however, the border between black and tan could be tidier - there's a few noticeable areas of 'bleed', which once noticed, are difficult to ignore.

They feel thin, light, and supple, with a noticeably thicker centre thanks to the Kevlar reinforcement. The 127 threads-per-inch count isn't as high as the 320tpi offered by the Vittoria Corsa or the Specialized Turbo Cotton, but Hutchinson claim their 11Storm compound provides low-rolling resistance as well as high grip and durability.

We're yet to test them out on the road, but when we have, we will review their performance.

Velosock indoor bike cover

The Velosock is the ideal solution for those who prefer storing their bike(s) in the house. This nifty cover not only protects your pride and joy against scuffs and possible damage, it also keeps grit, chain grease and dirt from staining your carpets, floors and walls.

There are a range of funky colours and designs to choose from as well as a custom option should you require something a little more personal. In terms of keeping the Velosock clean, it's machine-wash friendly and constructed from fade-free, stretchy fabric.

It's compatible with most bikes - both of the road and mountain variety - and takes just a few seconds to fit once you've got the hang of it. The company has also just launched a range of full-bike covers for added protection when transporting your bike on car-mounted racks.

