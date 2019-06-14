The Race Musette: Cannondale, Mavic, POC and more

Image 1 of 9 Romain Bardet's custom Mavic Comete Ultimate shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 9 Look's limited edition Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic Ti pedals are being raced on by Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 9 Dan Martin's custom Mavic Comete Ultimate shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 9 Vittoria Corsa Graphene 2.0 tubeless ready tyres are being used by UAE Team Emirates riders (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 9 Vittoria's tubeless tyres are paired with Campagnolo Bora WTO 45 tubeless ready wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 9 The sunglasses are available with a number of different frame and lens colour options (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 9 Michael Woods (EF Education First) wears POC's Do Blade sunglasses (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 9 Cannondale's new SuperSix EVO is being raced on by EF Education First at the Dauphine (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 9 A disc brake version of the bike was also spotted at the race (Image credit: Josh Evans)

The Musette is Cyclingnews’ weekly look at some of the world’s best cycling gear. We’ll take a look at pro-level equipment, bikes and components, alongside some of the most desirable clothing accessories and more in the sport. This week, The Musette comes from the Criterium du Dauphine in France.

Scroll down for this week’s look at an unannounced and brand new Cannondale SuperSix EVO raced on by EF Education First, Romain Bardet’s (AG2R La Mondiale) custom-finished €700 carbon shoes, Michael Woods’ (EF Education First) POC Do Blade sunglasses, special Tour de France edition Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic Ti pedals as used by former race winner Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) and Vittoria Corsa Graphene 2.0 tubeless tyres used by both UAE Team Emirates and EF Education First.

Mavic Comete Ultimate shoe

Mavic’s Comete Ultimate shoes were first seen at the Criterium du Dauphine back in 2016 being worn by Dan Martin, then riding for Etixx-QuickStep, before being released for an eye-watering $1,000 a year later.

The shoes have been worn by both Dan Martin and Romain Bardet since, and at the Criterium du Dauphine, the duo are both wearing custom finished pairs.

Constructed with a carbon exoskeleton, the shoes have an inner ‘bootie’, which provides support and comfort while the carbon shell offers stiffness for power transfer. The shell also enables a super-low stack height on the cleat for an efficient pedalling stroke.

Mavic currently offer the shoes in a raw carbon finish or a limited edition yellow version with a colour coordinated bootie.

Mavic Comete Ultimate shoes pricing: £630 / $US999.95 / €700

Buy Mavic Comete Ultimate shoes in the UK

Buy Mavic Comete Ultimate shoes in the USA

Buy Mavic Comete Ultimate shoes in Australia

POC Do Blade sunglasses

POC has been a long-term partner of the Argyle cycling setup, currently called EF Education First and while in previous seasons the Swedish company has made kit for the team, this year the company provides helmets and eyewear to the American-registered squad.

EF riders have an array of different glasses to choose from while riding and on the fifth stage of the race, which started with heavy rain Saint-Vulbas, team leader Michael Woods opted for the clear-lensed Do Blade models.

The oversized lenses and minimal frame offers a good field of vision for the sunglasses, which are available in a range of frame and lens options.

POC Do Blade sunglasses pricing: £175 / US$230 / €199

Buy POC Do Blade sunglasses in the UK

Buy POC Do Blade sunglasses in the USA

Buy POC Do Blade sunglasses in Australia

Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic Ti Tour de France limited edition pedals

On the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, Look announced the official pedal of the 2019 Tour de France with the Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic Ti Tour de France limited edition pedals. The pedals feature a titanium axle and geometric, yellow and black design.

Look say key riders will be given pedals for the Tour de France and Astana Pro Team’s Jakob Fuglsang – who won the Criterium du Dauphine two years ago – has already been racing on the pedals this week.

The French brand claim that by using titanium axles instead of the usual Chromoly axle saves around 15g of weight with each pedal weighing a claimed 95g.

The limited edition pedal is limited to just 1,700 pairs globally with a non-Tour de France edition titanium version of the pedal to be released later this year.

Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic Ti Tour de France limited edition pedals pricing: €290.90

Buy Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic Ti Tour de France limited edition pedals

Vittoria Corsa Graphene 2.0 tubeless ready tyres

UAE Team Emirates’ Alexander Kristoff became the first to win a WorldTour race on tubeless tyres back in the spring at Gent-Wevelgem. The celebrations were short-lived, however, after plenty of praise for the tyre technology leading into Paris-Roubaix was then completely undone with three punctures during the race, in turn ending the Norwegians hopes of a strong finishing position.

UAE Team Emirates have not given up hope on the tyres though, with several riders continuing to race on Vittoria Corsa Graphene 2.0 tubeless tyres on various stages of the Dauphine in conjunction with Campagnolo Bora WTO 45 tubeless ready wheels.

The tyres also integrate graphene into their construction for improved grip and protection, plus four different compounds on the tyre tread.

Vittoria Corsa Graphene 2.0 tubeless ready tyres pricing: US$68.99 / £94.99 / AU$177.99

Buy the Vittoria Corsa Graphene 2.0 tubeless ready tyres in the UK

Buy the Vittoria Corsa Graphene 2.0 tubeless ready tyres in the USA

Buy the Vittoria Corsa Graphene 2.0 tubeless ready tyres in Australia

Cannondale SuperSix EVO bike

EF Education First riders Michael Woods, Tejay van Garderen and Simon Clarke have been racing on new and, as yet, unannounced bikes at the Criterium du Dauphine.

The bikes have SuperSix EVO decals on the top tube and appear to be an updated model to the popular and range-topping frameset from the brand.

New design features include lowered seat stays, updated tube designs for a more truncated profile, disc brakes or direct mount rim brakes (dependent on model), a D-profile seat post and a new integrated cockpit from Syncros.

As the new bike has not yet been released, all new features are speculation but the Dauphine has often been a race where big brands give new products final shakedown ahead of the Tour de France next month.

Cannondale SuperSix EVO pricing: TBA

Buy the current Cannondale SuperSix EVO in the UK

Buy the current Cannondale SuperSix EVO in the USA

Buy the current Cannondale SuperSix EVO in Australia