The Musette: Rapha, Oakley, Bontrager and more

Image 1 of 10 Oakley Sutro sunglasses (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 10 The crank arms work in conjunction with ROTOR's road axle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 10 ROTOR's ALDHU crankset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 10 The seat post comes with two different clamps for different seat rails (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 10 The Specialized S-Works Pavé inline seat post (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 10 The S-Works Paveé seat post features measurement marks to the rear of the post for ease of setup (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 10 The WaveCel structure lines the inside of the helmet and is claimed to reduce the risk of certain head injuries (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 10 Bontrager XXX WaveCel Trek-Segafredo team issue (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 10 ALDHU pays homage to the famous Alpe d'Huez climb (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 10 Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Shadow jacket (Image credit: Josh Evans)

The Musette is Cyclingnews’ weekly look at some of the world’s best cycling gear. We’ll take a look at pro-level equipment, bikes and components, alongside some of the most desirable clothing and accessories in the sport.

Scroll down for this week’s look at Rapha’s latest rain jacket worn by EF Education First at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Egan Bernal’s (Team Ineos) choice of Oakley sunglasses, a new benchmark in helmet safety from Bontrager, a set of lightweight cranks from Spanish component specialists Rotor and the S-Works Pavé seat post first seen on the new Specialized Roubaix earlier this spring.

Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Shadow jacket

First worn by EF Education First during Liege-Bastogne-Liege in April, Rapha have updated their Pro Team Lightweight Shadow jacket for 2019.

The packable jacket offers wind and weather protection through a durable water repellant treatment first on the fibres ahead of weaving and again after construction. Taped seams on the inside of the jacket offer further protection while retaining a level of breathability.

Elasticated cuffs and waistband, plus a two-way zipper ensures a secure fit but bulk is kept to a minimum so the jacket can be stuffed into a jersey pocket on the fly when the weather changes.

Classic Rapha design cues include the upper left armband and lettering on the collar.

The Pro Team Lightweight Shadow jacket is available in yellow (photographed), dark navy or green grey.

Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Shadow jacket pricing: £200 / US$275 / AU$350

Oakley Sutro sunglasses

Oakley’s new Sutro sunglasses are designed with a retro-inspired aesthetic, which may not be to everyone’s taste but Oakley say they have been designed for a versatile look that can be worn on and off the bike.

Nine different lens finishes are available, all of which adopt Oakley’s Prizm Road technology to enhance colour and contrast while riding.

The frame is available in eight different colours of Oakley’s O Matter frame material.

The oversized lenses combined with the minimal frame design should offer an improved field of vision and the Oakley Sutro sunglasses have been worn by Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) throughout the 2019 season.

Oakley Sutro sunglasses pricing: £130 / US$163 / AU$214.95

Bontrager XXX WaveCel helmet

Launched to much fanfare back in March, Bontrager claimed their line of WaveCel helmets features the ‘most advanced helmet technology ever designed’.

Real world testing is, for obvious reasons, difficult to prove, but in independent laboratory testing, Bontrager say the WaveCel helmets can be 48x more effective at reducing concussions than traditional EPS foam helmets.

The helmets feature a plastic cell structure on the inside of the helmet, alongside a reduced amount of EPS foam and a plastic shell. The WaveCel structure is designed to slide, compress and tear upon impact to reduce the rotational forces often experienced in crashes to help reduce concussions.

The Bontrager XXX WaveCel is the most expensive helmet in the WaveCel range and has been worn by a number of Trek-Segafredo riders throughout this season.

Bontrager XXX WaveCel pricing: £199.99 / US$299.99 / AU$349.99

Rotor ALDHU cranks

The Rotor ALDHU cranks are claimed to be the lightest cranks the Spanish brand have ever made, with the name paying homage to the famous Alpe d’huez climb where Carlos Sastre won on his way to a Tour de France GC victory with a Rotor crankset.

The crank arms are constructed with 7055 aluminium and are designed to work in conjunction with Rotor’s new direct mount axle and modular chainring system.

The direct mount chainrings can be attached as a 2X or 1X setup dependent on user preference.

With 52/36 chainrings, the complete crankset weights 640g, just 8g heavier than a similar Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series crankset.

Rotor ALDHU cranks pricing: €249.99 (crank arms), €49.99 (axle)

Specialized S-Works Pavé inline seat post

Launched in conjunction with the new Specialized Roubaix in the lead-up to the bike’s namesake race, the S-Works Pavé seat post offers extra compliance when riding over rough surfaces.

The seat post is available in a setback or inline version and is also compatible with the Specialized Tarmac SL6 frame. This compatibility means you can use the S-Works Pavé seat post with your Tarmac for a more comfortable ride if the Tarmac is too stiff.

The D-profile design should also contribute to improved aerodynamics.

Specialized S-Works Pavé seat post pricing: £185 / US$200 / AU$280

